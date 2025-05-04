The WSJ reported that Airbus (https://lnkd.in/g2XvAFwa) just crash-landed their hydrogen plane idea.

Airbus’ Head of Future Programs says “we need to adjust to reality” to get to a net zero destination. I would argue that if Airbus’ destination was government funding and currying favor with people controlling the climate change debate, they got there. But hydrogen’s pathway to fuel our lives is extremely challenging.

The attraction to hydrogen is promise of scale in an element that is the most common in the universe. Marry that with the myth that green hydrogen made by electrolyzing water with excess “free” solar and “free” wind power is essentially “free”. Alas, today green hydrogen is 3x more expensive than gray hydrogen made from methane.

But hydrogen is also ultra-explosive - Hindenburg-style explosive. Its small molecule can disintegrate and a hydrogen atom can permeate steel to weaken it. Furthermore, the electricity-hydrogen-electricity route is prone to significant losses. Guarding against these is anything but free.

If those are not enough of a challenge, put it in an airplane. An additional challenge for hydrogen is density. Cool it to -250 C (-400 F) to become denser as a liquid, it still only has a density of a down jacket (a specific density of 0.07 g/l), about 14x lighter than water. While its power density is three times higher than kerosene, power per unit volume is still ~3x lower, requiring larger tanks that impact the number of seats on a plane.

