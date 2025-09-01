As the clock ticks down on the public comment period for the EPA’s proposed repeal of the 2009 Endangerment Finding, much of the backlash centers on the argument that the DOE report justifying the regulatory move allegedly contradicts the scientific consensus on climate change. So now would be a good time to remind everyone that there is no scientific consensus about man-made climate change (97% or otherwise) despite what’s been reported in the press for years.

Ever since Al Gore declared in 2007 that the science around climate change had been settled, the climate industry has endeavored to present a unified front and project an overwhelming scientific consensus to reinforce its appeal to authority and shut down dissent.

For the past decade, it has been widely reported that 97% of climate scientists supposedly agree that human activities are causing anthropogenic global warming. This headline number is based on a 2013 research study published by Cook et al. which looked at 11,944 climate research papers published in the Environmental Research Letters journal between 1991 and 2011.

After first categorizing each publication as either endorsing global warming or rejecting or expressing no opinion on the theory, the Cook study then subjectively characterized the climate change view of each author. Only 33% of the papers included in the 21-year sample endorsed global warming theory and, of these, 97% agreed with the consensus view that human activity is the cause.

This is the “97% scientific consensus” number that has been repeated ad nauseam without mentioning the fact that two-thirds of the climate papers included in the Cook study were agnostic on the subject of man-made climate change. Yeah, really.

The main takeaway from the Cook consensus study is just how big a business climate change has become. Doing the math, 11,944 climate research papers published over 21 years works out to roughly one new climate paper every 16 hours, highlighting the research propaganda machine behind the public narrative.

