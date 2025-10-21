Back in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, engineering was all the rage in my part of the world. Everyone and their uncle had engineering degrees. The socialist future required engineers. Then that future vanished from the horizon like the mirage it was and no one needed engineers any more, so everyone and their uncle got into law and economics, and universities started producing inordinate amounts of those.

An educational system that is fully in sync with the job market is perhaps a mirage but a partial synchronisation is perfectly possible — except when faculties are obsessed with climate change and forget what they were hired to do, namely educate future generations of professionals in various fields based on material reality. I’ve been hearing a lot about how universities in the UK and the U.S. have turned into ideological hothouses, churning out activists instead of real-world subject matter professionals. Now, there’s a study to prove it and that study has a rather grim warning for that future that all those activists want to make sure happens.

The study comes from the National Center for Energy Analytics, which is obviously full of climate deniers because they don’t advocate for an energy transition but for common sense. As part of that advocacy for common sense, the study — in two parts — looked into the thematic framing of university degrees and learning objectives, to conclude that most of the top universities in the U.S. have a pronounced pro-transition, climate change bias in their curricula that compromises the ultimate goal of higher education: prepare the next generation of professionals for the job market and make sure the world keeps working as it should.

Because the topic interests me very much, I reached out to the authors of the study, Mark P. Mills and Shon Hiatt. The message they had, while measured in tone, was quite grave in content. Alas, the one thing it wasn’t, was surprising.

The Energy Education study that Mills and Hiatt conducted focused on university curricula from different departments, using AI (that’s one thing that AI is better at than humans) to sift through course curricula in search of keywords and how often they appear in one course or another, suggesting what the contents of that course are mostly about.

In the first part of the study, the authors focused on 1,425 energy classes from the top 50 U.S. universities, mapping five broad learning themes, including Economics, Climate, Renewables, Fossil Fuels, Policy, or Other. They then went deeper into each of these, expecting, accurately, that the broader categories of Economics or Policy may well hide a specific leaning into net-zero ambitions. Which is exactly what they found: 71% of the courses they studied had “a climate-focused learning objective”. This is already bad but it gets worse.

In the second part of the study, Mills and Hiatt ranked the 50 universities based on how heavy the bias towards climate change and net zero was. Regrettably, all of the universities had a certain degree of such bias, which not infrequently went with a focus on what activists call climate tech in energy classes — which is where the very real problem of a future talent shortage rears its non-pretty head.

I asked the authors of the study what the career and employability prospects were of students who were fed a presumably steady diet of climate tech, with five universities having 100% climate-focused energy course curricula and another five having a climate focus of between 90% and 95%.

Per Mills, “If one were looking to work in the “advocacy industry” hoping for an energy transition, then the way universities are tilting their energy education would work well. However, that is an aspirational and, effectively, lobbying and PR activity; in short, not many jobs. Meanwhile, since more than 80% of the world’s energy is supplied by the fuels that universities seem to want to avoid teaching about, that would suggest the obvious: such students will not be well prepared to understand or work in the world as it is.”

Per Hiatt, “Due to the AI arms race and $400 billion in announced infrastructure investments for data centers, financial and consulting firms have turned their attention to energy. Senior leaders from these firms have told me that they want to hire students who understand energy systems and the economics of the industry, but they struggle to find them. We will likely see recruiting for these positions curtailed at schools that don’t provide the adequate education and increased at universities who equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge.”

So, the talent crisis is already starting. Many universities are churning out future activists and Ember analysts rather than people who know how energy actually works. It gets even worse, too, because the next question I asked was about the implications of the study’s findings specifically for the energy industry.

Per Mills, “The survey wasn’t focused on educating energy engineers, but rather across numerous subject matter areas (such as law, business, finance, etc.). However, it is well-known that disciplines such as petroleum and mining engineering have experienced dramatic declines. That is a real risk. And, at least in my experience (as opposed to survey data), the “energy transition” narrative has certainly discouraged students from pursuing degrees in conventional energy.”

Per Hiatt, “A concerning issue is that students who pursue non-technical fields like law and policy often lack a deep understanding of energy systems. As a result, after graduating and joining organizations, they may advocate for policies and laws based on limited knowledge, potentially shaping the energy landscape in uninformed ways. I think we have already experienced this in some halls of government.”

I think we need look no further than the UK and the EU to see this play out at the highest level of government and what disastrous consequences it is already leading to. Which is where I got utterly blunt, asking whether universities were producing climate justice warriors instead of professionals.

Per Mills, “The idea of “climate justice” may be interesting, but the data show that there is no energy transition underway, of any kind, in terms of what the “transition” is supposed to mean, i.e., abandoning fossil fuels. The use of all hydrocarbons has been increasing for the entirety of the last two decades of climate awareness, along with vigorous rhetoric and subsidies to avoid hydrocarbons.”

We know net-zero activists have a net zero regard for facts but it should be concerning that more of them are now entering the workforce, replacing a generation that does know how energy systems work and what’s possible and not possible.

Per Hiatt, “I will say that it is troubling that most of the top 50 universities are failing to provide a solid understanding of energy systems and the financial mechanisms behind returns on investment (ROIs). Many anti-fossil fuel policies have unfortunately overlooked these important factors, creating reliability and affordability challenges.”

I’d like to add one final quote by Mills, from the first part of the study that sums up the scale of the problem quite well: “It bears noting that the survey results don’t tell us exactly what is being taught, or who’s teaching, whether guest lecturers or adjunct professors from activist organizations, or from energy corporations. And it could be that some course descriptions are “click bait” and may not reflect course content. It would be interesting to know more. Nonetheless, the curricula descriptions are likely indicative of the framing of the course work, and thus of a pervasive energy bias infused into every subject-matter domain.”

It is because of this bias that there are now things like “a growing coalition of doctors, nurses and hospital leaders advocating for its phase-out in favour of better alternatives and a broader push for a more sustainable healthcare system across the country [Canada].” That is why we get papers such as “Decarbonizing surgical care: a qualitative systematic review guided by the Congruence Model” and an action plan that proposes reducing single-use plastics in hospitals to cut emissions. It’s a climate crisis all right — an educational climate crisis.