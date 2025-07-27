The glut of renewables on ERCOT has forced even relatively young gas-fired plants to the back of the revenue queue. Many plants now must accept revenues barely enough to cover operating costs, let alone repay debt. Left to subsist on table scraps, these plants now face early retirement or mothballing.



The crux of the problem is political. The IRA’s tax credits passed without a single GOP vote. That made them ripe for repeal when Republicans reclaimed the majority. And that’s exactly what's happened. Democrats in turn can be expected to reinstate the credits the next time they gain control of the gov't. And so it goes. The prospect of endless flip-flopping shrinks the perceived economic pie for new gas-fired generation.



The upshot is that going forward rational investors will build new gas-fired capacity only if one of two things happens. Either their projects secure long-term, creditworthy power-purchase agreements (PPAs) that transfer the risks to buyers... or wholesale prices climb high enough to allow projects to pay out despite depressed volumes.



Political swing-sets operating on US power grids are eroding investor confidence, raising costs and delaying the buildout of the generation America needs. Until politicians enact stable, bipartisan energy legislation—or wholesale prices surge—many developers of on-grid gas-fired plants will sit on the sidelines.



America’s power sector needs durable rules—not shifting giveaways—to ensure economic prospects are sufficiently enticing. Are politicians up to the task?