The Word Merchant

Michael van der Riet
1h

I wonder how Buffett and Munger are feeling about their big plunge into Texas wind. I hope that sans subsidies they lose every cent. Subsidies are the moat that Buffett insists on in every investment; that and good management, which I don't think renewables operators have.

