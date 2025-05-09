There’s a new anti-climate-action playbook in town

By ARIANNA SKIBELL

05/07/2025 06:00 PM EDT

Some opponents have denied the reality that the world is warming at record rates — for instance, when former Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe brought a snowball to the Senate floor. Others claim that climate change is a good thing — take, for example, President Donald Trump’s musings about rising seas creating more oceanfront property.

A potentially subtler strategy is now taking root among fossil fuel advocates, and it has found its way into Trump’s Energy Department, writes Scott Waldman.

The main talking point: Climate change is a problem, but it’s just not as important as other issues.

“Climate change is a real and global challenge that we should and can address,” Energy Secretary and former oil industry executive Chris Wright wrote last year. “However, representing it as the most urgent threat to humanity today displaces concerns about more pressing threats of malnutrition, access to clean water, air pollution, endemic diseases and human rights, among others.”

Scott traced this framing back to the writings and public comments of at least four influencers, whose work Wright has used to back his assertions. They include Bjørn Lomborg, a political scientist from Denmark; Roy Spencer, a research scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville; Alex Epstein, author of “The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels” and “Fossil Future;” and John Constable, an adviser to the United Kingdom-based Global Warming Policy Foundation, who has alleged that boosting clean energy and cutting energy consumption could doom the West.

The solution to the world’s major ills, Wright and his contemporaries say, is more energy. Or to be more specific: more fossil fuels.

The problem with this logic, detractors say, is it discounts the scientific consensus that climate change — driven primarily by burning fossil fuels — is worsening many if not most of the problems Wright says are of greater importance, such as food insecurity.

Already, the nation is contending with shorter, hotter growing seasons that are disrupting typical food supply chains. Scientists have warned that uncontrolled warming would destabilize the natural and human-made systems that people rely on for food, shelter and health, likely killing millions and costing governments billions of dollars.

“Nobody on the clean energy side is trying to say that we should stop using energy and go back to 1750 and have horses and buggies and chamber pots,” Scott Denning, a climate scientist at Colorado State University, told Scott.

“Rather, we’re trying to say that we can still have that sense of growing human flourishing, we just have to do it without setting carbon on fire.”

Trump, of course, has said again and again that climate change is a “hoax.”

s ‘Reagan era’-sized EPA

Trump’s environmental chief Lee Zeldin has heralded a downsizing of the Environmental Protection Agency to Reagan-era staffing levels, but EPA’s workload growth in the last four decades poses pressing questions about its ability to keep up — and whether the Trump administration even intends to try, write Sean Reilly, Jean Chemnick, Ellie Borst and Miranda Willson.

When former President Ronald Reagan left the White House in January 1989, the agency had yet to confront the threat of “forever chemicals.” It had not tackled the perils of acid rain, and it was just beginning to take stock of the potentially catastrophic effects of a thinning stratospheric ozone layer.

Major wind project shelved in the UK

Developers have pulled the plug on one of the U.K.’s biggest offshore wind projects, in a blow to the government’s 2030 clean power goals, writes Charlie Cooper.

Danish firm Ørsted said its decision to “discontinue” the wind farm “in its current form” was a result of rising supply chain costs and higher interest rate

