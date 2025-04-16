ENVIRONMENT

These fossil fuels are now considered clean energy in Indiana after Braun bill signing

Karl Schneider

Indianapolis Star

Natural gas and propane are now defined as clean or green sources of energy in Indiana and can receive federal money normally set aside for renewables such as solar or wind.

Gov. Mike Braun signed the bill into law last week that allows methane and propane projects to compete for the same federal money non-fossil fuel sources receive.

Braun did not respond to IndyStar’s request for a comment.

Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, introduced the legislation that ultimately made it to the governor’s desk that expanded the state’s definition of methane and propane. The fossil fuels were previously classified as a clean source of energy only when replacing coal for power generation.

Natural gas is a euphemism given to methane and is a “powerful greenhouse gas,” according to NASA. These gases trap heat from escaping the Earth's atmosphere creating a warming effect. The gas is more powerful than carbon dioxide when it’s released.

Burning methane produces less greenhouse gas emissions than coal, but a report from the International Energy Agency says the gas is responsible for about 30% of the rise in global temperatures since the late 1700s.

Maureen Ferguson, of the American Petroleum Institute, supported the bill as it went through the General Assembly. She told lawmakers that the bill would help Indiana achieve an all-of-the-above approach to the state’s energy needs.

Those opposed to the bill said the U.S. Department of Energy excludes natural gas from clean energy grants and that even local investor-owned utilities in Indiana say clean or green sources of energy are sources that produce no greenhouse gas emissions.

Gabe Filippelli, executive director of the Environmental Resilience Institute and professor of earth sciences at Indiana University, told IndyStar the new definitions were “bogus” when the legislation was still being discussed.

“Ultimately when they burn, they release CO2, which changes the climate,” he said. “In no way, shape, or form is that anywhere near a green technology.”

