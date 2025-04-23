The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1h

Irina's analysis is eye opening. I wonder what will happen regarding U.S. coal exports to China. According the the U.S. EIA, in 2023, the U.S. exported 6,450,000 short tons to China. That may sound like a large quantity, but China consumes about half the world consumption of coal, both for metallurgy and power production. China's hydroelectricity production is down, so coal-fired power plants supply a large part of the necessary synchronous grid inertia (SGI) for grid stability. Large gas plants may also supply SGI. SGI is NOT supplied by wind, solar, or batteries

According to the IEA, China's 2023 coal consumption was about 9.7 BILLION metric tons, making the U.S. contribution negligible unless China's U.S. coal imports were for specialty purposes. https://www.iea.org/reports/coal-mid-year-update-july-2024/demand

The U.S. supplies coking coal to China for steelmaking. In 2024, the U.S. sold $1.84 billion of coking coal to China. https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/us-coal-exports-india-expected-rise-due-china-tariffs-2025-02-11/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture