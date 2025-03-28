Thousands of jobs at risk as British Steel threatens closure

3 hours ago

Charlotte Edwards and Zoe Conway

Business reporter and employment correspondent, BBC News

British Steel is launching a consultation that could see the closure of its two blast furnaces at Scunthorpe, putting up to 2,700 jobs at risk out of a workforce of 3,500.

The company said the blast furnaces were "no longer financially sustainable" due to tough market conditions, the imposition of tariffs and higher environmental costs.

The BBC understands British Steel was expecting a £1bn injection of government money to keep the business going, but was offered £500m.

The Prime Minister's official spokesperson said the government had made a "generous offer" to British Steel and it would continue to work with the company and its Chinese owner Jingye to secure its future.

British Steel chief executive Zengwei An said the consultations on the closure were "a necessary decision given the hugely challenging circumstances the business faces".

The director general of trade group UK Steel, Gareth Stace, said British Steel's announcement was a "pivotal moment" for the sector and the steel industry was "officially in a crisis".

Community union general secretary Roy Rickhuss called it "a dark day" and urged Jingye and the UK Government "to resume negotiations before it is too late".

The GMB union called it "devastating news", while Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the potential job losses were "a disgrace".

"British Steel is guilty of trying to hold the government to ransom, while using its dedicated workforce as pawns," she said.

British Steel has been owned by Jingye since 2020. The Chinese firm says it has invested more than £1.2bn into British Steel to maintain operations and claims it suffered financial losses of around £700,000 a day.

The company has put forward a £2bn business plan, which was set out on Wednesday by the company's chief commercial officer Allan Bell speaking to the Business & Trade Select Committee.

''We have concluded that the only viable option for British Steel moving forward to decarbonise is to move to 100% electric arc furnace steelmaking," he said.

"This is a £2bn project we estimate so it is not a project that the private sector is going to be able to implement without government support.''

The BBC understands that there had been an expectation the government would meet this investment on a 50/50 basis.

But the government offered £500m, and this was rejected by British Steel.

Answering an urgent question on the future of Scunthorpe steelworks, Business and Trade Minister Sarah Jones told the House of Commons the government had made a "generous conditional offer of financial support".

She said the offer followed "months of intensive engagement with British Steel".

Jones said the company had to "provide the commitments we need and which tax payers would quite rightly expect in exchange for substantial public funding".

"It is regrettable that they have not yet done so or accepted our offer."

She called on the company to reconsider its closure plans and accept the government's offer.

British Steel said it would "continue to work with the UK government to explore options for the future of the business".

The company is starting a formal consultation with its workforce and unions over three options:

The closure of the blast furnaces, steelmaking operations and Scunthorpe Rod Mill by early June 2025

The closure of the blast furnaces and steelmaking operations in September 2025

The closure of the blast furnaces and steelmaking operations at a future point beyond September 2025.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: "I know this will be a deeply worrying time for staff and, while this is British Steel's decision, we will continue working tirelessly to reach an agreement with the company's owners to secure its future and protect taxpayers' money.

"We've been clear there's a bright future for steelmaking in the UK. We've committed up to £2.5bn to rebuild the sector and will soon publish a Plan for Steel setting out how we can achieve a sustainable future for the workforce, industry and local communities.

