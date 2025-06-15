Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

JOHN ROBSON

From the “works better if you have some first” department, Ontario liquor stores that have purged American bourbon, to punish teetotaling U.S. president Donald Trump for existing or something, do have space on their shelves for “Carbon Neutral Certified Rum” from Nicaragua. Buy it and you get 80 proof… but we suspect no other kind.

Speaking of energy poverty, the San Bernardino Sun warns that “40% of California households can’t afford necessities in case of 3-month income loss, report finds”. And there are many reasons why, nearly all of them tied to the failure of the overall progressive program. But one piece of this puzzle, surely, though they overlook it, is expensive energy. Meaning the red green policy is, of all things, bad for the poor as well as the environment.

Was anyone planning to go? MSN runs a piece “11 Countries Where Extreme Heat Is Making Tourism Impossible” that tries to claim you can’t visit Pakistan, Bangladesh or the UAE any more. The latter being where “Paradise Turns into a Heat Prison”. Evidently Greece, Italy and Spain are also out, though nobody told the tourists. The all-time record for tourist visits to Greece, 35.9 million, was set in… oops… 2024.

The same piece says that thanks to recent climate change Morocco is now in the Sahara. Unlike before when it was, uh, in the arid region of North Africa. The author has an “M.Sc. Politics” so you’d think they’d know something about how hot those places always were. British India in the summer, say. Or that they’d Google and find that the hottest temperature recorded “since documentation began” in the UAE was way back in 2010. (We say “way back” because those records only start in 2003.) But what does he think Arabia was like for Lawrence of same? Sweden? Or does he think we don’t think?

A glacier fell on the Swiss village of Blatten with potentially catastrophic impact. Instead, with the aid of high-tech advanced warning and a smoothly executed evacuation plan there were no confirmed deaths and only one missing person at time of writing. Euronews nonetheless swooped in with “As climate change accelerates, the World Meteorological Organisation is calling for more investment in monitoring and forecasting of glaciers to help protect mountain communities.” Doubtless we are churls for observing that, annoying as it is for the former residents of now Flattened Blatten, one village getting iced is not a trend, let alone an accelerating one. (That they were able to find two other examples of a bit of a glacier falling off, neither hitting a village and one of them nine years ago, isn’t either.) And the fact that the incident featured exemplary monitoring and forecasting isn’t really a clarion call for improving them.

On the predictable topic of heatwaves now that it finally warmed up a bit, Chris Martz has a “first day of meteorological summer” post and chart showing when U.S. states set their June temperature record. He warns that “heatwave hysteria is just around the corner” but adds “32 states set their ‘all-time’ June monthly high temperature records before 1960. Six were set in 1934, 1936 and 2012 alone, while five were set each in 1919, 1931 and 1994.” Don’t look for those stats in the legacy media, though.