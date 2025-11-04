Time to learn a trade

IRINA SLAV

NOV 04, 2025

Artificial intelligence is killing jobs. White-collar jobs. Tens of thousands of jobs. It’s also killing job prospects for people fresh out of universities. There’s a lot of killing going on, apparently. Also, higher electricity bills. But hey, we need to fork out $4.3 trillion every year between now and 2060 to achieve net zero because we must achieve net zero. It’s the corporate/political version of Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle.

I must admit I haven’t really been following the AI hype closely outside its energy demand aspect but even I’ve noticed people complaining that AI is taking over their jobs. Voice actors, I gather, are being thrown out in the cold. Graphic designers, obviously. Call centre operatives. Now, the wave has reached HR and marketing departments and it’s spreading. Even software engineers are not safe. Talk about Frankenstein’s monster killing its creator.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported on over 30,000 layoffs from just three companies: Amazon, UPS, and Target. Fortune wrote that “Job openings have plunged 32% since ChatGPT’s debut”. Per the FT, “US companies announced almost 1mn job cuts in the year to September, the most since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, according to figures from recruitment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.” As tens of thousands of people find themselves in the unenviable position of having to look for a job, any job, monthly bills keep climbing. It’s not a recipe for a disaster at all.

According to Google’s AI itself, “Jobs most at risk from AI include roles involving repetitive tasks, data processing, and content creation, such as interpreters and translators, writers, journalists, customer service representatives, data entry clerks, and telemarketers. Many positions in administrative support, sales, and media are also highly vulnerable to automation due to AI’s growing ability to handle writing, research, and communication tasks.”

I think Google’s AI is a filthy liar because I still get pretty stable if modest income from translating fiction. Call me when AI masters idiomatic language and humour. That day may not be too far, to be fair. I mean, technical writers and translators are being replaced by machine translators, which is really unfortunate for them. But those 14,000 that are to get laid off from Amazon are probably not all technical writers or translators. Or the 38,000 that UPS has let go over the past two years. Or the many other thousands who will lose their jobs in the coming months as more companies embrace the idea of cost cuts through AI.

As they embrace that idea, those companies appear to be completely oblivious to the repercussions of their cost-cutting actions or, shall we say, the ripple effect of their cost-cutting actions. Let’s sketch these briefly. When people lose their jobs, they start looking for a new one to pay their bills. The more people lose their jobs, the more intense the competition for whatever jobs there are available, meaning not everyone will get one—and even fewer will get a job that makes them happy, as evidenced by the genuinely sad story of a former tech sales employee who now sells cars for very long hours every day, as related by the WSJ.

But that’s just the start of the problem. Because if there is great demand for jobs and not so great supply, employers would be in a position to offer less money to prospective hires — and that means more people finding it harder to make ends meet, at a time when the cost of living is on the rise, not least thanks to that very same AI that is killing jobs and, I guess, hopes and dreams for the future.

From a WSJ story: “Gerry Clauss is a former electrician. But he had never worried so much about paying for electricity until the power bill on his single-family home hit $422 a month.

That was over the summer, so he turned off the air conditioner, began freeze-drying bulk food purchases rather than storing them in his electric freezer, and started shutting off his lights more often.

“It’s got to the point where people will do what they gotta do to survive,” the 65-year-old from Hainesport, N.J., said.”

New Jersey, I understand, is very rich in data centres, which are partially responsible for a quite considerable increase in electricity rates over the last year, along with, per the WSJ, “The slow addition of new power generators, retirement of old plants and costly grid upgrades.”

Now, to return to that ripple effect, when people have trouble making ends meet, they stop being happy rather quickly. They stop spending as much money as they did when they were happier and wealthier. Pure survival comes to the fore, as accurately noted by that retired electrician gentleman from the WSJ story. Eventually, they might even start getting angry and there are few things as dangerous as people who are angry and have little, if anything, left to lose.

Luckily for the U.S., such a scenario is quite unlikely right now thanks to the federal government’s pivot away from net-zeroism and the eccentric decision to boost reliable and cheap generation capacity. It will take time, of course, and there will be pain, but I suspect you don’t know what pain is until the AI layoffs begin in the EU. Oh, look, they already have.

From European Business Magazine: “The first signs appeared quietly last year — hiring freezes at major banks, voluntary exits in tech, “efficiency programmes” in manufacturing and logistics. By this autumn, those isolated announcements had coalesced into something broader: a continental pattern of consolidation. From Frankfurt to Paris, Amsterdam to Milan, companies are slimming down divisions, halting graduate intakes and centralising functions that once defined the corporate middle.” I don’t need to tell you what the situation is with electricity bills in Europe.

Goldman Sachs recently did a survey about job losses because of AI. For now, it reported, things are not that bad, except in the media industry. It makes sense, really. AI can easily churn out financial performance reports and propaganda no worse than the average human. Yet the bank expects the job losses to increase in the coming years and spread to more industries, including its own — while electricity bills keep climbing, especially in Europe, because at this point, our politicians would rather die than reverse course on energy policies.

It was in this interesting Black Mirroresque context that Wood Mackenzie chose to deliver the grim message that unless the world raised net-zero investment by 30% annually to that $4.3 trillion I mentioned earlier, we’re all going to die from climate change. It wasn’t tone deaf at all. Maybe Wood Mac has AI writing these reports.

Based on AI vulnerability, I may be out of a job in five years’ time. Am I worried? Not really, no, thanks to this blog, which I refuse to allow to be used for teaching AI, the fact that the other bread-earner in the family is a blue-collar worker (with the perfect timing to leave the world of graphic design) and the fact AI can’t bake a cake, knit a scarf, or grow tomatoes.

In all honesty, though, I think the AI hype will die before that. Can’t have so many disgruntled, poor, and potentially dangerous people roaming the streets with nothing left to lose — especially if these people include financial advisors. As for all the aspiring software engineers applying for university these days, I’d suggest they learn a skill such as welding or plumbing. I hear those are in great demand.