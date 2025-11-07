Time To Stop Funding The Climate Scam And Exit The UNFCCC Treaty

U.S. taxpayers shouldn’t fund endless UN bureaucracy while foreign powers profit.

by Frank Lasee

November 06, 2025, 10:45 AM

President Trump, fresh off his masterful blockade of the United Nations’ global carbon tax for international shipping and his decisive withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, has once again put “America First.” There is more work to do. [emphasis, links added]

To fully dismantle the globalist climate scam that is draining our economy and sovereignty, it’s time for the boldest move yet: pull the United States out of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

This 1992 relic, the mother ship of all U.N. climate machinations, shackles us to endless reporting, funding obligations, and bureaucratic overreach.

Mr. President, you have shown the courage to torpedo the Paris climate agreement. Now sink the UNFCCC and free America from this outdated, unfair treaty.

The signs are already there that your administration is paving the way. By refusing to submit our annual greenhouse gas inventory, a basic UNFCCC requirement, the U.S. has signaled that we’re done playing by its rules.

Shuttering the State Department Office of Global Change, which has long hobbled us with participation in these agreements, is another masterstroke.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to eliminate climate tracking offices underscores your commitment to energy dominance over empty climate virtue signaling.

These actions aren’t accidents; they offer a road map to full withdrawal. As a former Trump climate official noted, your team is taking a “sledgehammer” to climate programming. Why stop short of the treaty itself?

The UNFCCC is taxation (because climate change policy is expensive and requires ever more bureaucrats that our tax dollars pay for, as well as climate transfer payments) without representation on steroids.

As an Annex I nation, we are forced to lead on emissions cuts while funding developing countries’ “adaptations” to phantom crises. This means billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars funneled into U.N. slush funds, dwarfing the organization’s own budget and enriching bureaucrats in Geneva and New York.

Remember the recent shipping carbon tax fiasco? That annual $10 billion to $13 billion “green” fund was just a taste; the UNFCCC enables endless schemes like it.

Leaving would be another step in ending European world climate agendas and Chinese dominance in “clean” technology built on coal, forced labor, and our subsidies. Withdrawing would end our disproportionate burden. China, our geopolitical rival and international bully, with 34% of global emissions, gets a bye.

It’s economic sabotage masquerading as salvation. The treaty demands that we report every puff of carbon dioxide, tying our hands on fossil fuels — America’s strength — while China, the world’s top emitter, corners markets with cheap energy and ever-growing emissions.

COP30 hypocrites chopped down 100,000 Amazon trees for a “climate” road to bring attendees to the summit. Screencap

Mr. Trump’s exit from the Paris Agreement was brilliant, but staying in the UNFCCC keeps us at the COP table, where hypocrites like those at COP30 chop down 100,000 Amazon trees for a “climate” road and will spend their time figuring out how to make the U.S. and other “wealthy” countries cough up trillions of dollars for them to redistribute to “poor” nations.

[W]e have inherited 30 years of foreign policy that is good for the world but bad for America.

Why fund this farce? As Secretary of State Marco Rubio aptly put it, we have inherited 30 years of foreign policy that is good for the world but bad for America.

It’s time for an America-centric reset. Keep putting America and American interests first. Leaving this treaty is another big step in the right direction.

U.N. corruption runs deep: favoritism, poor accountability, and scandals galore. Withdrawing echoes our founding grievances; no more doling out billions of dollars with little say over how it is spent.

All this wasted climate spending won’t change the planet’s temperatureone iota.

Carbon dioxide is the gas of life, greening the Earth and enhancing crop growth. Alarmists peddle made-up doomsday scenarios while ignoring thriving forests the size of France that have regrown in just 20 years, and shrinking deserts.

Mr. Trump’s threats of tariffs and visa blocks rattled other countries into delaying the shipping tax. Imagine the power of a full UNFCCC exit.

Critics whine about isolation; that’s just globalist fearmongering. We would yield no real field. The UNFCCC is a talk shop that achieves nothing in terms of emissions reductions while punishing producers.

They continue to fail as emissions continue to rise, with China and Indialeading the way, having built 700 coal plants that will last 40 years or more.

Mr. President, you’ve revoked the Inflation Reduction Act, halted green subsidies, and prioritized reliable, affordable oil, natural gas, and coal.

Withdrawing from the UNFCCC locks in these wins; future Democrats couldn’t rejoin without Senate ratification. It’s your legacy: unshackling America from neocolonial wealth transfers.

Notify the United Nations today; effective next year, we’ll thrive with low taxes, innovation, energy independence, less climate bureaucracy, and a more secure future.

America didn’t fight for freedom to fund foreign fantasies. Ditch the UNFCCC and make America even greater, forever.

Top photo of UNFCCC headquarters in Bonn, Germany by Eckhard Henkel / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE

