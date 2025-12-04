The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
2h

It’s so crazy that something called “climate change” is wall that can’t be overcome but all the technology and industry we now have exists to overcome the impediments nature has put before us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Heins
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture