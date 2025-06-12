Top Ten Reasons to Shut Down NASA’s Climate Change Shop Known as GISS

Top Ten Reasons to Shut Down NASA’s Climate Change Shop Known as GISS

Anthony Watts

For decades, the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) has projected itself as a sentinel of Earth’s climate future. But its transformation from a space science institute into a climate policy echo chamber represents a textbook example of mission drift. Founded for planetary studies, GISS has long since abandoned its original purpose and embraced speculative climate modeling and media-driven narratives—often built on data more adjusted than measured.

It’s time to be honest: GISS should be closed.

Here are ten good reasons why.

1. GISS Abandoned Its Original Mission

GISS was established in 1961 to support NASA’s planetary science efforts—specifically analyzing satellite data and studying planetary atmospheres. This made sense during the era of Apollo and planetary exploration. But today, GISS has become a climate modeling hub pushing speculative scenarios about Earth’s future, often far removed from observational reality. The pivot from space to climate was not a logical expansion—it was bureaucratic repurposing to fit political trends, and perhaps to save the organization from lack of relevancy and funding cuts once the Apollo missions were over..

2. Duplication of Effort and Bureaucratic Bloat

The U.S. and the world already have multiple agencies—NOAA, NCEI, HadCRUT, Berkeley Earth, UAH—dedicated to tracking Earth’s climate. GISS’s primary offering, the GISTEMP dataset, merely reprocesses NOAA’s Global Historical Climatology Network(GHCN) data. This is redundancy masquerading as innovation. There’s no compelling justification for maintaining a separate NASA-funded entity to do what other agencies already do—except perhaps to keep a particular narrative alive.

3. They Add a “Special Sauce” to NOAA’s Raw Data

GISS doesn’t collect its own raw temperature data—it relies on NOAA’s GHCN. But then it massages that data using its own proprietary adjustments. These adjustments frequently increase recent temperatures and decrease older temperatures, thereby inflating long-term warming trends. This isn’t transparency; it’s alchemy. When the same data goes through different filters and always comes out “hotter,” we should be asking tough questions.

4. GISS Uses an Old, Outdated Temperature Baseline to Juice the Alarm

One of the lesser-known tricks in GISS’s toolkit is its use of a 1951–1980 baseline to calculate temperature anomalies. This baseline includes some of the coldest decades of the 20th century, particularly the 1970s—a period marked by widespread cooling concerns. By anchoring temperature anomalies to this chilly benchmark, GISS makes today’s anomalies appear artificially warm.

Contrast this with NOAA and the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), which use more recent baselines (like 1991–2020) that better reflect modern climatology. If GISS used the same baseline, their charts wouldn’t look nearly as alarming. Plus, they tend to use “hotter” colors in the global maps they produce. This is a visual sleight of hand—technically correct, but intentionally misleading. And it’s exactly the kind of misrepresentation that undermines public trust in climate science.

5. Opaque Adjustment Processes

The so-called “homogenization” process at GISS is more like a magic black box than method. While the code is open source, the how, why, and where data is adjusted is poorly documented and has not been replicated elsewhere by science. Stations with long, reliable temperature histories are frequently “corrected” in ways that flatten past warmth and enhance recent trends. This isn’t merely correcting data—it’s rewriting it.

6. Contaminated Data from NOAA’s Station Network

GISS uses NOAA’s surface station data, but that data has systemic flaws. My 2009and 2022 studies of the nations’ weather stations, demonstrated that over 90% of NOAA’s weather stations fail their own siting standards, usually being too close to artificial heat sources like asphalt and air conditioner vents. GISS not only accepts this flawed input but compounds the problem by applying additional adjustments. The result? Garbage in, propaganda out.

7. From Science to Activism: GISS’s Politicized Leadership

Former director Dr. James Hansen infamously turned GISS into a platform for climateactivism. His 1988 Senate testimony is often credited with launching the modern climate scare, but even then, he and his sponsor had to amp-up the alarm with some heated stagecraft in the Senate hearing room—and his models have missed the mark ever since. Under his tenure and beyond, GISS has increasingly acted as an advocacy shop, with researchers stepping into media roles, climate protests, and policy debates rather than quietly letting data speak for itself.

8. Alarmism Masquerading as Science

NASA GISS leads the charge every year announcing the “hottest year ever,” often based on differences so small they fall within the margin of error. Other datasets—like UAH’s satellite record—don’t always agree, but that doesn’t stop the press releases. What matters to GISS is the headline, not the nuance. That’s not science; that’s marketing. Meanwhile, they remain “baffled” by the heat for 2023, and don’t delve into finding the cause. They suffer from confirmation bias.

9. Dysfunction, Low Morale, and Disconnection from NASA’s Core Mission

According to a recent CNN report, GISS is in “absolute sh*tshow” mode, with demoralized staff and no clear direction following proposed budget cuts. Even NASA admits it plans to end GISS as a standalone entity. When the agency itself is phasing you out, maybe it’s time to pack up the models and go home.

Meanwhile, space exploration missions are being shelved while GISS continues to siphon off funding. This is a betrayal of NASA’s original charter. The agency should be launching missions to Mars and beyond—not fiddling with spreadsheets to make the 1930s look cooler.

10. The Climate Community Doesn’t Need GISS Anymore

With multiple datasets available—satellite-based, balloon based, ground-based, international and private—GISS is no longer indispensable. Its role as a check-and-balance in climate science is compromised by its activism, questionable methods, and redundancy. The scientific community would benefit from one less politicized voice distorting the record.

Conclusion: End the Era of GISS Distortion

Shutting down GISS isn’t anti-science. It’s pro-accountability. Even the Inspector General’s office agrees, when they identified questionable ‘$1.63 million of GISS’ expenditures since 2012’.

It’s time to retire this Cold War-era artifact of climate modeling. GISS has become a monument to adjustment-driven narrative building. Its adherence to outdated baselines, inscrutable processes, and a relentless pursuit of alarming outcomes betrays its scientific mandate.

NASA should archive the GISS data and then return to what it does best: exploring other worlds, not endlessly reinterpreting data from this one. We need clarity, not overcooked temperatures. If GISTemp is so important, set up an automated process that ingests GHCN data and continues outputting the result to a NOAA webpage. The code is available, and it runs on Python. What can now be replaced by a single high-power desktop PC does not require an entire government department.

It’s time to close GISS.

