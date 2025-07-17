Trade Groups Celebrate Beautiful Bill

Major Benefits for the Fossil Fuel Industry

The fossil fuel industry celebrated a major legislative victory last week as the House of Representatives passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1) in a 218-214 vote, following Senate approval on July 1.

The legislation, signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4, has been hailed by trade groups representing the coal, oil, and natural gas sectors as a transformative step toward bolstering American energy dominance. The bill, which advances tax cuts, border security, and energy production, includes provisions that significantly favor fossil fuel industries while rolling back "clean energy" incentives.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), the leading trade group for the oil and gas industry, praised the bill for its focus on expanding access to federal lands and waters for drilling.

“This historic legislation will help usher in a new era of energy dominance by unlocking opportunities for investment, opening lease sales, and expanding access to oil and natural gas development,” API President Mike Sommers said in a statement.

Sommers highlighted the bill’s repeal of the Biden administration’s methane emissions fee and its mandate for 30 oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico over 15 years, as well as additional lease sales on federal lands across nine states and in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve. The legislation further reduces royalty rates for offshore oil and gas drilling from 16.67% to 12.5%, a move Sommers described as “preserving competitive tax policies” that will incentivize domestic production.

The coal industry also emerged as a significant beneficiary of the bill, which mandates that at least 4 million acres of federal land be made available for coal leasing and reduces royalty rates for coal extracted from federal lands from 12.5% to 7%. A last-minute addition to the Senate version of the bill provides a 2.5% tax break for U.S. production of metallurgical coal, primarily used for steelmaking and exported to countries like India and Brazil. The National Mining Association (NMA), representing coal and mineral producers, called the provisions a “critical step” toward revitalizing the coal sector.

“These measures will ensure that America’s coal industry remains competitive globally, supporting jobs and economic growth in coal-producing regions,” NMA President Rich Nolan said in a statement.

The Western Energy Alliance, another key advocate for the oil and gas industry, echoed the API’s enthusiasm, particularly praising the bill’s provisions promoting production on public lands and halting what it called an “excessive tax” on natural gas emissions.

“This is a monumental bill that’ll unleash the energy we need,” said Melissa Simpson, president of the Western Energy Alliance. She emphasized the legislation’s reversal of Biden-era restrictions on fossil fuel development, including the reinstatement of oil and gas lease sales in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which will direct a majority of royalties to the state.

The bill’s energy provisions, however, have drawn sharp criticism from green energy advocates and environmental groups, who argue that its rollback of tax credits for wind, solar, and electric vehicles will increase U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 470 million metric tons annually by 2035. The legislation phases out subsidies for unreliable wind and solar that were extended by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). It requires wind and solar projects to begin construction within a year of enactment or be operational by 2028 to qualify for federal tax credits. It also eliminates tax credits for electric vehicles by September 30, and rescinds over $500 billion in IRA funding for wasteful green energy programs.

Fossil fuel trade groups countered that the bill addresses urgent energy needs, particularly amid rising electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence data centers and electrification. They pointed to supply-chain constraints in the natural gas sector, where wait times for new gas turbines can extend to seven years, as evidence that the bill’s focus on fossil fuels is necessary to prevent energy shortages.

“The reality is, we can’t meet today’s energy demands without oil, gas, and coal,” Simpson said, citing Energy Department projections that fossil fuels will remain a critical part of the U.S. energy mix through 2035.



The bill also includes a provision inserted by Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford that exempts many domestic oil and gas drillers from the IRA’s corporate alternative minimum tax, a move the API called “critical” for supporting production. This tax break, which mirrors Lankford’s earlier Promoting Domestic Energy Production Act, has been criticized by environmental groups as a handout to Big Oil, with Friends of the Earth estimating it could save fossil fuel companies billions.



Fossil fuel trade groups are already looking ahead to its implementation, while clean energy advocates are bracing for what they call a “disaster” for the climate. Greenpeace USA warned that the legislation “props up the fossil fuel industry at the expense of communities and the planet.”

