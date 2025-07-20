The Word Merchant

JamesDuff
6h

It’s nice to be warm. It’s nice to be cool too!! AC on some days here is necessary maybe 10 days/year.

Well from this pivot maybe the masters of the universe can instead of pursuing the green ghost 👻

Apply cash 💰 to helping people get more AC.

the Greece/Europe example vs US here USA is eye opening.

Trillions could buy a lot AC units.

Dennis Fath
2m

There's a lot more impacted than air conditioning. Only the money spent on mitigating the effects of extreme weather events is actually accomplishing anything; air conditioning being a prime example. What is spent on achieving Net Zero is worse than wasted. As it is now, the only money given or loaned to poorer countries for energy projects is only provided for "Green Energy" production. Firstly there are not enough minerals available to do the job, plus the timeline is far too long. For a fraction of the cost and time fossil fueled power is by far the best choice. China sees this and is building coal fired powerplants in a number of countries. Electrical energy, however it's made, can lift most of the world's poor out of poverty and vastly improve their quality of life. Children can do their schooling properly, women won't have to spend their time collecting fuel for cooking and heating, the indoor air quality will be vastly improved, and much more.

