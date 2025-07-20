HEADLINE: “Trillions Spent On Climate Agenda While Billions Swelter Without AC”, by I & I Editorial Board
“More than $1 trillion is spent every year to fight a climate crisis that doesn’t exist. That’s a load of money squandered without saving a single actual life. [emphasis, links added]”
Trillions Spent On Climate Agenda While Billions Swelter Without AC
Forget climate spending, buy air conditioners instead.
in Energy, Extreme Weather, Health, News and Opinion, Politics, Waste and Fraud
Reading Time: 3 mins read
A A
Share on FacebookShare on XwitterShare on Linkedin
More than $1 trillion is spent every year to fight a climate crisis that doesn’t exist. That’s a load of money squandered without saving a single actual life. [emphasis, links added]
There’s a far better use for those dollars, if saving lives is the goal, one that’s much cheaper and easier to implement, and would make an enormous difference right away.
Sadly, it requires mass purchases of a modest appliance that the climate zealots have been trying to kill.
According to the Climate Policy Initiative, climate finance reached an all-time high in 2021, with $1.3 trillion poured into the bottomless green hole. Yet to this group and others, that’s just not enough.
Mark Gongloff, a Bloomberg opinion columnist, says it’s a no-brainer to spend $266 trillion by 2050 to “limit and adapt to climate change.”
The alternative to this splurge is “$2.3 quadrillion in accumulated damage by the end of the century.”
That, of course, is a projection, and is likely as far off the mark as the apocalyptic global warming predictions we’ve heard for more than 50 yearsthat no one ever apologizes for making.
Far more practical than a wild spending spree is the proposal of Bjorn Lomborg, president and founder of the Copenhagen Consensus. His is “the second generation of thinking on global warming.”
“Rather than starting with the most radical procedures, Lomborg argues that we should first focus our resources on more immediate concerns,such as fighting malaria and HIV/AIDS and assuring and maintaining a safe, fresh water supply, which can be addressed at a fraction of the cost and save millions of lives within our lifetime.”
To that, we add that millions of lives would be saved from the simple act of ensuring that the 3.5 billion people who languish in hot climates have air conditioning.
“Between 2000 and 2019, an average of 83,000 western Europeans lost their lives every year as a result of extreme heat, compared with 20,000 North Americans,” the Financial Times reported this month.
According to the International Energy Agency, “Lack of access to indoor cooling puts much of the global population at high risk for heat stress, adversely affecting thermal comfort, labor productivity, and human health.”
In the U.S., “we combat extreme heat by blasting the AC – a luxury many Europeans lacked,” say our friends at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity.
Comparing death rates between U.S. and European cities during the hot months reveals an inequity that looks more like a gap between developed and undeveloped nations.
For instance, when temperatures exceed 86 degrees in Atlanta, the relative risk of death rises by less than 25%, but in Athens, Greece, it jumps by more than 100%. In Portland, the increase is again less than 25%, but in London, the death risk spikes by nearly 150%.
A chart compiled by the Financial Times shows similar disparities between several other cities.
After indoor temperatures top about 75 degrees, “humans start to suffer,” says the Financial Times.
“Sleep duration and quality fall rapidly” when it’s too warm inside, while “cognitive performance fares similarly.”
U.S. high school test scores fall on hot days, which has a “lasting impact” on students’ “prospects of graduation,” while office workers’ productivity “rapidly deteriorates as the mercury rises.”
“And that’s all before we get on to mortality, where death rates climb steeply once temperatures hit 30°C [86°F].”
Read rest at Issues & Insights
BOTTOMLINE: “And that’s all before we get on to mortality, where death rates climb steeply once temperatures hit 30°C [86°F].”
It’s nice to be warm. It’s nice to be cool too!! AC on some days here is necessary maybe 10 days/year.
Well from this pivot maybe the masters of the universe can instead of pursuing the green ghost 👻
Apply cash 💰 to helping people get more AC.
the Greece/Europe example vs US here USA is eye opening.
Trillions could buy a lot AC units.
There's a lot more impacted than air conditioning. Only the money spent on mitigating the effects of extreme weather events is actually accomplishing anything; air conditioning being a prime example. What is spent on achieving Net Zero is worse than wasted. As it is now, the only money given or loaned to poorer countries for energy projects is only provided for "Green Energy" production. Firstly there are not enough minerals available to do the job, plus the timeline is far too long. For a fraction of the cost and time fossil fueled power is by far the best choice. China sees this and is building coal fired powerplants in a number of countries. Electrical energy, however it's made, can lift most of the world's poor out of poverty and vastly improve their quality of life. Children can do their schooling properly, women won't have to spend their time collecting fuel for cooking and heating, the indoor air quality will be vastly improved, and much more.