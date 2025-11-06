ENERGY

Trump Admin Touts Record-Shattering Energy Report Despite Biden-Era Crackdown

From THE DAILY CALLER

AUDREY STREB

DCNF ENERGY REPORTER

The Department of Energy (DOE) touted a report on Wednesday which states that America broke records in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

The U.S. became the first country to export over 10 million metric tonnes of LNG in one month in October, Reuters reported on Monday, citing preliminary data from the financial firm LSEG. The DOE posted on X on Wednesday that “there are big opportunities ahead for U.S. natural gas” and has consistently championed LNG in a sharp departure from former President Joe Biden’s crackdown on the resource.

“The fact that America’s oil and gas industry was able to pass this stunning milestone is impressive considering all the roadblocks to progress which were thrown up by the Biden administration,” David Blackmon, an energy and policy writer who spent 40 years in the oil and gas business, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It is a testament to both the resilience and innovative mindset of the industry and to the phenomenal wealth of America’s natural gas resource.” (RELATED: Trump Admin Barreling Forward With Oil And Gas Permits Through Government Shut Down)

🗣️RECORD BREAKING: For the first time, U.S. LNG exports are projected to surpass 10 million metric tons in a single month. There are big opportunities ahead for U.S. natural gas! — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) November 5, 2025

Two facilities in Louisiana and Texas are responsible for the LNG export surge, according to Reuters. The U.S. LNG industry emerged as an energy sector giant in recent decades, with America now leading the world in LNG exports after being projected to be a net importer as late as 2010, according to S&P Global.

The Biden administration enacted a freeze on new LNG export permits and “intentionally buried a lot of data and released a skewed study to discredit the benefits of American LNG,” the DCNF previously reported. The environmental lobby applauded Biden’s January 2024 freeze on new LNG export terminals, though critics argued that the policy stalled investment, would not reduce emissions and undermined America’s global strategic interests.

In contrast, President Donald Trump sought opportunities to bolster LNG and reversed the new permit pause through a day-one executive order. Some energy policy experts told the DCNF that the reported milestone highlights the resiliency of the industry and the benefit of Trump’s “American energy dominance” agenda.

“By expediting LNG terminal expansion and signing off on export agreements, the Trump administration is rapidly powering the world while simultaneously keeping his commitment for U.S. energy dominance,” Sterling Burnett, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute, told the DCNF. “The world wants U.S. gas, and under Trump they are getting it, in the process showing the world what a market economy can do when unfettered by unnecessary, duplicative, regulations that stifle growth.”

“The only thing that has held the U.S. economy and our energy independence and dominance back over the decades is Democratic administration’s pushing inane, futile, climate policies, restricting fossil fuel use,” Burnett continued. “New LNG export data shows those days are over and what America can accomplish for itself and the world, when a President puts America first.”

