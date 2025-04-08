Trump Administration Opens More than 50% of Protected U.S. Forest Land for Logging: What That Means

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claims that turning trees into timber will help prevent wildfires, though experts have deemed it a harmful and inefficient method

By

Meredith Kile

Published on April 7, 2025 05:25PM EDT

Milan Lumber Co. in Milan, New Hampshire, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. PHOTO: ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP

More than 50% of the United States' formerly protected national forests are now on-limits for the logging industry.

Following an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at increasing U.S. timber production, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has announced plans to remove environmental protections that will allow logging on millions of acres of national forest land.

In an April 3 memo titled “Increasing Timber Production and Designating an Emergency Situation on National Forest System Lands,” Rollins cites a goal to remove “heavy-handed federal policies and increase domestic timber production to protect our national and economic security.”

To comply with Trump’s directive to increase U.S. timber production by 25%, the Forest Service's acting associate chief, Christopher B. French, sent an additional memo to regional National Forest System officials instructing immediate action.

According to the Department of Agriculture, French’s memo directs on-the-ground leadership to “increase timber outputs, simplify permitting, remove National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) processes, reduce implementation and contracting burdens and to work directly with states, local government, and forest product producers to ensure that the Forest Service delivers a reliable and consistent supply of timber.”

Millions of acres of that timber, Rollins’ Emergency Situation Determination explained, will come from land previously protected by the National Forest System.

Rollins’ office states that 66.9 million acres of NFS land have been designated “very high or high wildfire risk” and 78.8 million acres have been identified as “experiencing declining forest health” from insects, disease, invasive species and more.

A fire danger sign in Yale, Oklahoma, on March 17. 2025. SCOTT OLSON/GETTY

Allowing for overlap, Rollins has now designated a total of nearly 113 million acres of NFS land — which amounts to 59% of the total forest land — as an emergency situation, making them candidates for logging and other "emergency actions" to supposedly ensure public safety.

“I am proud to follow the bold leadership of President Trump by empowering forest managers to reduce constraints and minimize the risks of fire, insects, and disease so that we can strengthen American timber industry and further enrich our forests with the resources they need to thrive,” Rollins, who co-founded the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute think tank, said in a statement.

However, when Trump issued a similar logging directive during his first term — during a federal shutdown — experts warned that clearing trees does not necessarily reduce wildfire risks.

“We can’t log our way out of the fire problem — thinning all the forests is not possible,” University of Colorado Boulder Professor Jennifer Balch told The Washington Post in January 2019. “And even if it were, it won’t stop fires in the extreme weather that is happening more frequently, and will in the future.”

Balch explained that thinning federal forests near homes makes sense, however, only 2% of lands treated by the Forest Service between 2004 and 2013 experienced a wildfire. The more serious issue, she wrote, was a shrinking snowpack in the western U.S. due to steadily rising temperatures.

Rollins’ April 3 memo made no mention of climate change.

The Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center burns during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California on January 7, 2025. JOSH EDELSON/AFP VIA GETTY

During his presidency, Democrat Joe Biden proposed new protections for some of the oldest trees on NFS land. Old growth trees store large amounts of carbon, provide needed animal habitats and are also more likely to survive forest fires.

“Protecting our old growth trees from logging is an important first step to ensure these giants continue to store vast amounts of carbon,” Randi Spivak, public lands policy director with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement in December 2023. “The Forest Service also needs to protect our mature forests, which if allowed to grow will become the old growth of tomorrow.”

