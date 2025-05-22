Trump Cuts Deal with Hochul to Advance Both Natural Gas and Wind?

THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

MAY 21, 2025

Bloomberg, which is, of course, a fractivist outlet, says President Trump and New York Governor Kathy Hochul have reached a deal that will allow both the offshore Empire Wind and Constitution Pipeline projects go forward. Interestingly, Hochul speaks generically of new energy projects that ”ensure reliability and affordability for consumers.” and not just this one pipeline.

Hochul is, clearly, being told by neighboring Democrat governors that the Constitution Pipeline is very much needed, although no one wants to say it out loud, for fear of climate cultists, climate corporatists, and the ruling gentry class of Rockefeller types. She is also, no doubt, being quietly told by her Public Service Commission, NYISO, and utilities operating in the state that the States Climate Act is a bust and will only lead to skyrocketing electric prices unless gas is allowed in the door. She’s a demagogue, but she’s not stupid.

She’s not trustworthy either, of course. No politician is, and there’s plenty of weasel-wording in the announcement of the deal, but the circumstances are such that she has little choice but to keep the deal and, given the shaky economics of the Empire Wind project, Trump has immense leverage to counteract any games she plays.

Will this lead to other natural gas activity, such as fracking upstate? The story pooh-poohs that but, of course, it would, regardless, so it’s anybody’s guess. I suspect, though, that will take a separate lawsuit or deal. We’ll see, as the President likes to say. Meanwhile, here are some excerpts from the story:

The Trump administration is allowing construction to resume on a $5 billion wind farm off Long Island after reaching a deal with New York Governor Kathy Hochul that could allow new natural gas pipelines to be built in the state. The agreement to lift a stop-work order on Equinor ASA’s Empire Wind 1 project came after weeks of talks, including at least three conversations between Hochul and President Donald Trump over the weekend, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the conversations were private. In return, Hochul signaled Monday that New York will not stand in the way of new energy projects — a move some of the people said opens the door for more pipelines to bring gas from the Marcellus shale formation in Pennsylvania. Such projects have long been thwarted by opposition from Northeast states over concerns about their impact on water quality and climate change, effectively limiting gas supplies in the region and driving up electricity and heating bills. Chief among them is the Constitution Pipeline that Williams Cos. scrapped in 2020 and the company’s Northeast Supply Enhancement project, which would have delivered gas to New York and New Jersey but was effectively abandoned last year. The deal between Trump and Hochul, a Democrat, marks a stunning reprieve for Equinor’s massive wind farm project that appeared to be on the brink of being scrapped after the US Interior Department halted construction last month. It also breathes potential life into pipeline projects that the industry has long written off as dead. Hochul praised the administration’s decision in a statement Monday, adding that she had “reaffirmed that New York will work with the Administration and private entities on new energy projects that meet the legal requirements under New York law.” Hochul cast that support for new energy projects as part of a bid to “ensure reliability and affordability for consumers.” While the deal buoyed hopes for a single wind farm proposed about 20 miles southeast of New York City, it hasn’t lifted the deep sense of anxiety hanging over the nascent offshore wind industry. The sector was struggling with inflation and supply chain challenges even before the administration began actively scrutinizing previously approved projects. Analysts cautioned against interpreting the development as a major policy shift, predicting that projects nearer to construction will have an easier time advancing than those in earlier phases of review. The agreement also sets the stage for more transactional exchanges between project advocates — including state governors — and the White House.

Trump is always reasonable in the end, but understands leverage and dealing from strength, so unlike most elected leadership. Expect other deals!