Trump EPA Delays Biden’s Onerous Quad O Methane Regs; Big Green Sues

August 4, 2025

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it will delay the implementation of new limits on methane emissions from oil and gas development by an extra 18 months, until January 22, 2027. The Trump EPA is considering scrapping the onerous regs altogether. The regulations were cooked up during the terror reign of President Autopen. Big Green, which loved the Autopen years, filed a lawsuit challenging the delay. No surprise there.

Background

In December 2023, Biden EPA Administrator Michael Regan used a considerable amount of fossil energy and emitted tons of carbon dioxide to jet over to Dubai to participate in the COP28 global warming confab, where he released a final rule that was “two years in the making” to force the U.S. oil and gas industry to cut methane emissions by using budget-busting new technologies and onerous (frequent) inspections (see Bidenistas Unleash Hellscape of U.S. Methane Regs at COP28). An analysis by Enverus said these onerous new regulations would likely force the closure of one-third (34%) of actively producing gas wells in the country and result in the bankruptcy of many small drillers. In particular, the regs will kill off the conventional drilling industry (see New Biden EPA Methane Rule Will Kill One-Third of Active Gas Wells).

The final rulemaking, published under Section 111 of the Clean Air Act (CAA), built on EPA’s 2012 publication of 40 CFR, Part 60, Subpart OOOO—commonly known as Quad O—which first implemented substantial new methane emissions monitoring and reduction requirements for oil and natural gas sources. The rule included additional standards for sources constructed, modified, or reconstructed after December 6, 2022 (OOOOb or Quad Ob). It also set aggressive first-time standards for methane emissions from existing sources (OOOOc or Quad Oc).

The Trump EPA is revisiting and revising Quad O parts b and c. As part of that process, last Thursday, the EPA issued an “Interim Final Rule to Extend Compliance Deadlines,” extending the deadline to comply with the existing (very bad) Biden regs until January 2027 while it continues to work on overturning the regs. These things are a process and take time.

Meanwhile, the Josh Shapiro Department of Environmental Protection in Pennsylvania continues to move forward with enacting a state version to force drillers and pipeline companies to comply with the now-delayed Quad O federal regs (see Shapiro DEP Moves Forward with Biden EPA Quad O b/c Regulations).

Recent Developments

Here’s the news about the EPA officially delaying the Quad O revised regs for another 18 months:

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will delay for 18 months the implementation of new limits on methane emissions from oil and gas development, even as it considers scrapping the 2024 Biden-era rule completely. EPA proposed to delay until January 22, 2027, the deadline to install methane control devices, continuous monitoring and leak detection equipment, and comply with leak repair and emissions requirements. The Biden EPA finalized the rule for stricter methane control in a bid to limit both methane and volatile organic compound emissions from existing operations (OGJ Online, Dec. 4, 2023). The July 28 action is in response to “legitimate concerns, raised by stakeholders, that certain regulatory provisions are not currently workable or contain problematic regulatory language that frustrates compliance,” EPA said, calling the Biden proposal “untenable from a compliance perspective on the original timeframes.” Oil and natural gas facilities are the nation’s largest industrial source of methane, a pollutant more potent than CO2 and responsible for about one-third of the warming from greenhouse gases, the EPA has said. In a recent statement, EPA said the implementation delay is part of the Trump administration’s strategy to “unleash the nation’s domestic energy supply.” The administration has already suggested it would seek to reverse this and other methane rules instituted in the Biden administration, an approach that the administration’s July 29 move to reverse EPA’s 2009 endangerment finding could help. In the Obama administration, EPA declared that greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), including methane and CO2, endanger public health and welfare, paving the way for rules that limited emissions from power plants, required clean coal technology, and spurred a transition toward electric vehicles. If reversed, the EPA could withdraw its climate change rules because the finding provides the rationale most GHG emissions regulations. (1)

The EPA issued this fact sheet about its action:

…

Big Green promptly filed a lawsuit to try to cancel the delay:

A dozen health, environment and community groups filed a lawsuit today challenging the Trump administration’s delay of the 2024 methane standards for the oil and gas industry — standards that keep dangerous pollution out of our air and reduce wasted energy from oil and gas leaks, venting and flaring.

Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin decided to delay requirements for companies to comply with the 2024 methane standards for as long as 18 months — even though the standards have been in place protecting Americans for more than a year now. Worse still, EPA is violating the law by offering no opportunity for public input on this action. The rule delaying the standards was published in the Federal Register today. Hours later the groups — Environmental Defense Fund, Clean Air Council, Clean Air Task Force, Dakota Resource Council, Earthjustice, Earthworks, Environmental Law & Policy Center, Food & Water Watch, Fort Berthold Protectors of Water and Earth Rights (Fort Berthold POWER), GreenLatinos, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), and Sierra Club — filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Methane, the main component of natural gas, is a climate pollutant that is 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the planet. It is responsible for approximately one-third of the warming that we have experienced to date, driving climate change and the worsening floods, wildfires, heatwaves and other severe weather events that are harming people across the country. Control methods for methane also reduce emissions of other dangerous pollutants, including smog and soot-forming volatile organic compounds and air toxics that cause cancer. Failure to control methane leaks also results in billions of dollars each year in wasted product. EPA’s own fact sheet notes that this delay will lead to more pollution — “The EPA estimates that the following emissions reductions will not occur from 2028-2038 as a result of the interim final rule: 3.8 million tons of methane, 960,000 tons of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and 36,000 tons of toxic air pollutant.” The 2024 methane standards reduced that pollution through commonsense steps like requiring leak detection and repairs. Proven and cost-effective solutions are available today to help oil and gas operators meet the standards that protect our climate and health while also reducing monetary losses and waste. Both large and independent producers have?gone on record?in support of federal methane regulation and major oil and gas producing states including Colorado, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, and New Mexico have already been implementing the standards. The Trump EPA, however, decided to delay required compliance with the standards, effectively allowing industry bad actors to pollute more. And while EPA extensively engaged stakeholders before adopting the 2024 methane protections, including considering multiple rounds of public comments, the Trump EPA did not allow for any public comment until after its rule was already finalized, in clear violation of the law. Quotes from Petitioners “The 2024 methane standards are already working to reduce oil and gas pollution, protect people’s health and safety, and prevent the pointless waste of American energy. Delaying the standards, and doing it without public input, is unlawful and dangerous. Americans deserve cleaner air, lower gas bills, and less risk from weather disasters fueled by climate change. That’s why we’re going to court in defense of the 2024 methane standards.” – Rosalie Winn, Director and Lead Counsel of Methane and Clean Air Policy, Environmental Defense Fund “Now is the time to ramp up efforts to clean up the industry’s pollution, not further delay those efforts. Methane and VOC pollution from the oil and gas industry is critical to addressing climate change and improving public health, and there are real consequences for any time wasted. By EPA’s own admission, a one-year delay in implementation of existing source standards would result in 3.8 million tons of methane and 960,000 tons of smog-forming VOC pollution that will lead to local health impacts and contribute to worsening air quality.” – Darin Schroeder, Methane Legal and Regulatory Director, Clean Air Task Force “The Trump administration has yet again displayed its contempt for the law, this time ignoring the requirement for public input and hastily issuing a rule that gives the oil and gas industry a pass to pollute, harm our health, and degrade our environment. We will hold EPA accountable in court.” – Alexandra Schluntz, Senior Attorney, Earthjustice “Instead of tackling methane pollution, the EPA’s latest actions loosen the leash on polluters who have the means to curb this potent greenhouse gas and the toxic pollutants that accompany it. Beyond driving climate change, this pollution degrades the public health, well-being, and quality of life of Midwest residents, especially those near oil and gas operations in Michigan and North Dakota. By issuing this interim final rule before even considering the public’s input, the EPA once again makes it clear it values the interests of polluters over the well-being of our communities and the health of our environment.” – Wendy Bloom, Senior Attorney, Environmental Law & Policy Center “Yet again, the Trump administration is clearing the way for corporate polluters to keep polluting. The oil and gas industry is a massive emitter of climate-harming methane and other dangerous pollutants, and the Trump EPA’s attempt to delay common-sense regulations is another egregious affront to public health and a livable climate.” – Erin Doran, Senior Staff Attorney, Food & Water Watch “Delaying implementation of the EPA’s methane protections is a direct assault on the health of Latino communities and other frontline populations who are already overburdened by oil and gas pollution. The science is clear and the stakes are high — every day of delay means more cancer-causing benzene in our air, more asthma attacks in our children, and more methane fueling the climate crisis. Communities like mine in Southern California can’t afford another year of inaction. This move by Administrator Zeldin is not only unjustified — it’s dangerous.” – Irene Burga, Climate Justice & Clean Air Director, GreenLatinos “EPA’s methane pollution standard was the result of years of research and practice regarding the most effective, achievable ways to reduce harmful emissions from the oil and gas industry. Delaying this rule would only benefit the worst industry actors at the expense of our climate and health. It is particularly outrageous that the Trump Administration would take this action without public participation, in blatant violation of the law. We look forward to defending these commonsense protections in this lawsuit.” – Andres Restrepo, Senior Attorney, Sierra Club (2)

