Trump EPA Takes Cleaver to Democrats’ Green Car Rules, Slashing Vehicle Costs

EPA head Lee Zeldin is rolling back 'hundreds of billions of dollars in hidden taxes' on American car buyers.

by Miranda Devine

July 31, 2025, 2:15 PM

in Electric Vehicles (EVs), Energy, Lawfare, Money & Finance, News and Opinion, Politics

Reading Time: 2 mins read

A A

0

Share on FacebookShare on XwitterShare on Linkedin

A trillion dollars worth of Obama-era greenhouse gas regulations for cars, trucks, and engines will be axed this year, along with the unpopular stop-start feature in vehicles, EPA boss Lee Zeldin plans to announce Tuesday. [emphasis, links added]

The EPA proposal to repeal the 2009 “Endangerment Finding” represents a major rollback of US climate action, and follows President Trump’s Day One executive order, “Unleashing American Energy.”

It will be released for public comment before going into effect later this year.

“With this proposal, the Trump EPA is proposing to end 16 years of uncertainty for automakers and American consumers,” said Zeldin.

“Stakeholders have told me that the Obama and Biden EPAs twisted the law, ignored precedent, and warped science to … stick American families with hundreds of billions of dollars in hidden taxes every single year.”

Zeldin claims the repeal will save Americans as much as $50 billion annually on cheaper cars by slashing greenhouse-gas emissions standards on vehicles, including the Biden electric vehicle mandate. …snip…

“We heard loud and clear the concern that EPA’s greenhouse gas emissions standards themselves, not carbon dioxide, which the Finding never assessed independently, [were] the real threat to Americans’ livelihoods,” said Zeldin.

“If finalized, rescinding the Endangerment Finding and resulting regulations would end $1 trillion or more in hidden taxes on American businesses and families.”

The repeal of the Endangerment Finding will likely face fierce legal challenges from blue states and climate activists.

Another obstacle is the fact that Congress codified greenhouse gases as pollutants in 2022 in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Read full post at NY Post

BOTTOMLINE: “If finalized, rescinding the Endangerment Finding and resulting regulations would end $1 trillion or more in hidden taxes on American businesses and families.”