Trump Officially Nixes California’s Electric Car Mandate

Katie Pavlich | June 12, 2025 12:30 PM

President Donald Trump officially nixed California's electric vehicle mandate Thursday, which was previously adopted nationally by the Biden administration. Trump did so after three resolutions were passed through the House and Senate to get rid it.

"You should be given the option—buy the electric car, buy a gasoline-powered car, buy a hybrid," Trump said from the White House.

The mandate was not only unaffordable for American families, inefficient and environmentally unfriendly, it heavily benefited China.

The move is getting praise from the energy industry.

"Thank you to President Trump and House and Senate members who voted in favor of these resolutions. Revoking the waiver has never been just about cars – it’s been about preserving American freedoms. Consumer choice in the auto market and the freedom of mobility are cornerstones of America’s growth and vitality. This is and will be one of the most significant achievements for President Trump and this Congress, led by Speaker Johnson and Majority Leader Thune," American Energy Alliance President Thomas Pyle released in a statement. “National policy should not be dictated by individual states or unelected bureaucrats; it was unconscionable that the previous administration ever allowed such a thing to happen. With President Trump’s signature this morning, he finally put an end to Biden/Newsom-era attempts to take away Americans’ transportation freedoms.”

Last summer, Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin did the same at the local level by abolishing the mandate previously adopted by Democrats.

“Once again, Virginia is declaring independence – this time from a misguided electric vehicle mandate imposed by unelected leaders nearly 3,000 miles away from the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said at the time. “The idea that government should tell people what kind of car they can or can’t purchase is fundamentally wrong. Virginians deserve the freedom to choose which vehicles best fit the needs of their families and businesses. The law is clear, and I am proud to announce Virginians will no longer be forced to live under this out-of-touch policy.”

