The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
3h

I never could understand why anyone thought EV-cars were not insane, impractical, family-budget crushing, or anything but eco-freedly. CA can't keep supplying electracy, for years and years odf failure, unable to meet the needs of citizens and their homes.

I'm kind of tired of the insanity and family-destroying poverty our real rulers are tormenting us with. And let us face-it, we can't trust the government not to restrict our movement or assassinate us with them.

They hate us and all we love and want us in constant suffering till death and Hell, like they always did, and again we are reminded that we and our loved ones are not safe while they are breathing.

Yes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Stephen Heins and others
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

This is a positive, for obvious reasons, except that I'm for state sovereignty.

Djt deleted the federal mandate(s), but why is he able to reach into a state, any state, with his long arm? Too intrusive for me. We need to be scaling back federalism (I think that's what it's called) wayyyyy back, and along with that comes a way smaller budget. I'm no Democrat, but I've been saying again and again, before dems started saying it that we're not a kingdom run by a king. No sir!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture