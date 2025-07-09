Trump PHMSA Signals Effort to Overturn Ban on LNG by Rail

July 9, 2025

LNG rail car

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) under Donald Trump is making a renewed effort to allow the transportation of LNG (liquefied natural gas) by specially-manufactured rail cars (super safe). In September 2023, the PHMSA under President Autopen issued a federal rule suspending a 2020 authorization of LNG transportation in rail tank cars granted under the first Trump administration (see LNG-by-Rail Officially on Hold with PHMSA, Agency Will “Study” It). The suspension (ban) was to remain in effect until either a permanent rule regarding LNG rail tank car transportation is proposed and finalized — or June 30, 2025.

As they typically do, the radicalized left not only attacked LNG by rail using Biden lackeys, but they also attacked it in a second way, in federal court. In June 2020, during the first Trump administration, the PHMSA, in coordination with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), published final rules to allow LNG to be safely transported by special rail cars (see PHMSA and Fed Railroad Admin Publish Final LNG by Rail Regs). Big Green sued, accusing the Trump PHMSA of not doing its homework before approving LNG by rail.

In January of this year, three leftist judges who sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia (DC Circuit), one appointed by President Autopen, one by Lord Obama, and a third by George H.W. Bush (Bush the 1st), threw out the first Trump administration’s LNG by rail rule (see DC Circuit Dems Overturn LNG-by-Rail Reg from Trump’s 1st Term).

PHMSA under Trump II is back and is resurrecting that rule, soliciting public comments until August 8th before moving forward. It’s full speed ahead for LNG by rail!

The environmental left in PA is terrified that this time the reg will happen:

The Delaware RiverKeeper Network and the Better Path Coalition are inviting the public to weigh in on whether the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration should allow the transportation of LNG natural gas by rail tank car. PHMSA published an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that includes a reconsideration of allowing the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by rail tank car. Comments are due by August 4. The first Trump Administration overturned the longstanding ban on LNG by rail but it was suspended under the Biden Administration and ultimately defeated by a court challenge to protect public safety and the environment. Trump’s PHMSA is now resurrecting railcar transport of LNG throughout the nation by seeking “stakeholder” input. This Advanced Notice would be followed by a proposed rulemaking if there is stakeholder response supporting the lifting of the LNG by rail ban. The ban could then be overturned by a new rule. Pennsylvania Proposals There have been proposals to ship LNG by rail in Pennsylvania. On April 25, 2023, the Natural Resources Defense Council said a Federal Register notice from the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the agency has denied Energy Transfer Partners a special permit to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) by rail from Wyalusing, PA to Gibbstown, NJ across the river from Philadelphia. Shipment of LNG by truck would still be allowed.*

Copy of the PHMSA notice published in the June 4 Federal Bulletin seeking comments on a new LNG by rail reg:

The left knows that even though they blocked pipelines, if LNG is allowed to be transported by rail, new markets will open up for Marcellus/Utica molecules to be sold in other parts of the country. The left aims to stop it. We’re betting Trump will make it happen this time.

*PA Environment Digest Blog/David Hess (Jul 8, 2025) – Delaware RiverKeeper, Better Path Coalition Urge Public To Oppose Federal Agency Proposal To Lift Ban On Shipping LNG Natural Gas By Rail; Comments Due Aug. 4

