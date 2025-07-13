Trump: Wind And Solar Are ‘A Blight On Our Country’

ByDavid Blackmon,

Senior Contributor.

David Blackmon is a Texas-based public policy analyst/consultant.

Jul 09, 2025 at 12:02pm EDTJul 09, 2025 at 12:07pm EDT

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) looks on during a ... MoreAFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

During a meeting of his full cabinet Tuesday, President Donald Trump went offon his administration’s continuing efforts to marginalize the wind and solar industries in the United States. After four years of heavy subsidies and easing of permitting restrictions under the Biden presidency, those industries must be feeling a bit shell-shocked over the steady stream of bad news coming at them from Washington, DC since January 20.

“We don’t want wind, and we don’t want solar because they’re a blight on our country,” Trump said. “They hurt our country very badly, and smart countries don’t use it.”

The President’s comments came after Energy Secretary Chris Wright told the meeting that “wind, solar and batteries combined total just 3% of U.S. primary energy consumption. Three percent for a trillion dollars, half a trillion…that’s just not a good investment, and it hurts our companies, hurts consumers. And the One Big Beautiful Bill also unshackled oil, gas, and coal development in the United States onshore and offshore.”

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright speaks during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in ... MoreAFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Trump’s remarks targeting wind and solar are certainly debatable, but the direction of energy and climate policy in his second presidency is well beyond any real doubt. What had been a policy-induced march to advance a struggling energy transition away from mineral fuels and internal combustion cars to intermittent energy sources and electric vehicles has itself transitioned into a policy-induced transition back to the previous status quo.

Following five months filled with major executive orders and administrative efforts to boost the oil, gas, and coal industries, the President’s signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) on July 4 effectively resets the energy policy playing field to more of a 2019 posture, a time when the United States had achieved a high level of energy security, and seemed poised to reach Trump’s cherished goal of American Energy Dominance.

Trump appeared to pile insult onto injury where wind and solar are concerned when, on July 7, he signed another executive order titled, “Ending Market Distorting Subsidies For Unreliable, Foreign Controlled Energy Sources.”

Stating that the proliferation of wind and solar projects “displaces affordable, reliable, dispatchable domestic energy sources, compromises our electric grid, and denigrates the beauty of our Nation’s natural landscape,” the directive orders Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to “take all action as the Secretary of the Treasury deems necessary and appropriate to strictly enforce the termination of the clean electricity production and investment tax credits under sections 45Y and 48E of the Internal Revenue Code for wind and solar facilities.” That part of the order not only directs Bessent to ensure the IRS effectively enforces the provisions in the OBBBA to phase out wind and solar subsidies, it further orders him to to issue new guidance regarding the “beginning of construction” language in the law to prevent “the artificial acceleration or manipulation of eligibility,” and to find ways to restrict the use of “broad safe harbors unless a substantial portion of a subject facility has been built.”

