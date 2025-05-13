The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Lorraine Smith
2h

The Former Presidents Act , The Administer of General Services duties are to administer a monetary allowance and furnish and equip a suitable office space that the Former President does specify.

The Administer of General Services duties is to make sure the President at the time, Compliant with Section 212 , Federal Property and Administrative Services Act of 1949 ?

Kim Delayne Paddock
5h

Do you still think that this is "our government"? After everything that they keep on doing including the Trump CORPORATION? According to the constitution our real government could never start or support wars overseas. The only job that our real military has is to protect our borders. PERIOD. And they are not doing that at all.

This is not "our government", "our military", or "our police." They are a mercenary force that is sent in to destroy, pillage, rape and murder other nations and the people in them including ours. This is the synagogue of Satan in a weak disguise. They put it right in our face and distract you with "uncovering" billions of fake dollars used for whatever to make them look like they are on your side when they really want all of us dead. Right vs. left, good vs. bad. Problem, reaction, solution.

The "missing" money is FAKE. It has no value. It is fiat money backed by NOTHING, so who cares? They do because it is a great distraction from what they are really doing in this world. Keep falling for the narrative and say in the Matrix. Or help take the world back from them and make a real difference in this fight.

These evil people had "found" billions of "missing" fake dollars just before 911 if you remember. Then they blew up the twin towers and nobody brough up all of the missing fake money again. See how they distract us? The real question is: what do they have in store for us now?

On a side note: has "Trump" (Drump) ever arrested his cousin Hillary for the horrendous crimes against humanity or the illegal sale of uranium to the middle east like he promised?

Has he arrested the Podesta brothers for murdering and torturing children as was shown in videos?

How many times did he really go to Pedo Island with his GOOD friends?

You are watching a world-wide movie, and you still beLIEve it's true.

