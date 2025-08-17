JASON ISAAC

AUG 15

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

It’s not often you get to write the words “a massive win for American truckers, consumers, and common sense” in the same sentence — but here we are.

Last week, President Trump’s Federal Trade Commission — led by Chairman Andrew Ferguson — dismantled the so-called Clean Truck Partnership. This wasn’t some harmless “green initiative.” It was a cartel agreement between the four largest U.S. heavy-duty truck manufacturers and California regulators to kill diesel trucks and replace them with overpriced, underperforming “zero-emission” rigs.

This wasn’t about the environment. It was about political power.

The Backroom Deal That Almost Wrecked the Industry

The companies — Daimler Truck North America, Navistar, PACCAR, and Volvo Group North America — control roughly 99% of the heavy-duty truck market. They cut a secret deal with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to align with the state’s radical zero-emission truck mandates.

And here’s the kicker: they agreed to stick to those rules even if courts struck them down.

That’s not “leadership.” That’s anti-competitive collusion, pure and simple.

For truckers and fleet owners, this would have meant:

Fewer choices on the lot

Higher prices for every rig

Getting forced into EV trucks with shorter range, longer downtime, and unproven durability

In other words: pay more, get less.

What the FTC Just Did

Trump’s FTC didn’t just wag its finger. They forced the companies to:

✅ Rip up the Clean Truck Partnership agreement

✅ Swear off any similar collusion with state regulators

✅ Pledge not to use their market dominance to bully competitors into submission

This is antitrust enforcement done right — not to “punish big business” but to stop big business from conspiring with big government to crush competition and consumer choice.

The ESG Trojan Horse

Let’s call this what it is: ESG in action.

Environmental, Social, and Governance policies are sold as a way to “do good” — but in practice, they’re a political cudgel. In this case, it was used to align private industry with California’s green fantasy, bypassing voters, bypassing Congress, and bypassing the courts.

California bureaucrats can dream up all the anti-fossil-fuel mandates they want. But when private companies sign on to enforce those rules nationwide, that’s no longer “regulation” — it’s coordinated economic warfare against American energy.

Reality Check: Zero-Emission Trucks Aren’t Ready

For politicians and CEOs desperate to virtue signal, “zero-emission” trucks are the ultimate prop. Too bad they can’t actually keep America’s goods moving.

Cost: Significantly higher sticker price than diesel

Range: Shorter driving distance between charges

Downtime: Longer refueling times, fewer charging stations

Hidden Fuel Source: Most “zero-emission” trucks run on electricity generated by — you guessed it — fossil fuels

Long-haul trucking keeps America’s shelves stocked and the economy moving. You can’t just swap that out for untested tech without massive consequences.

A Win for Energy Freedom

This decision fulfills part of Trump’s promise to end the war on gas-powered vehicles and restore energy dominance. It’s proof that when the federal government actually enforces the law instead of chasing climate virtue points, the American people win.

Truckers keep their rigs. Fleets keep their options. Consumers avoid price spikes. And diesel — one of the most efficient, reliable fuels on the planet — stays in the game.

That’s a win worth celebrating.

📄 Read the FTC’s full order here: Clean Truck Partnership Order (PDF)

📢 If you’re tired of California’s bureaucrats and ESG zealots running the country, share this story. The more Americans that understand what was almost forced on them, the more pushback we’ll see against these backroom deals.