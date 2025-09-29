View in browser

In a move that will have the climate alarmists clutching their pearls and coming down with a mass case of the vapors, the Department of the Interior just swung open the gates to 13.1 million acres of federal land for coal leasing. That’s right: On Monday, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced a policy recalibration aimed at resurrecting America’s “Clean, Beautiful Coal” industry.

It’s the kind of bold, unapologetic action that screams “American Energy Dominance,” and it’s exactly what President Trump promised when he reclaimed the White House. If you’re a Trump supporter, this is the sort of policy action you voted for last November, just another of the many energy policy moves we have come to expect from this most disruptive presidency in U.S. history.

Guided by Executive Order 14261, designed to reinvigorate the coal sector, and EO 14241 on ramping up mineral production, Interior is tripling the leasing benchmarks from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. They’re slashing royalty rates to a competitive 7% - down from punitive Obama/Biden highs that had producers bleeding cash - while fast-tracking permits in coal country strongholds like Montana, Wyoming, Tennessee, North Dakota, Alabama, and Utah. Specific lease sales are already rolling: the Freedom Mine and Falkirk Mine in North Dakota, plus massive expansions at Warrior Met, Skyline, Spring Creek, and West Antelope III. It’s all designed to free up hundreds of millions of tons of coal, enough to power the grid for decades and keep the lights on without begging China for rare earths.

But wait, there’s more!

In a stroke of pragmatic genius, Secretary’s Order 3436 targets mine waste and abandoned sites for treasure hunting - recovering uranium, zinc, germanium, tellurium, and rare earth elements critical for everything from nukes to EVs. It’s a strategic initiative designed to help free U.S. manufacturers and the Pentagon from supply chains controlled by China.

Teaming up with the U.S. Geological Survey and state partners, Interior’s mapping deposits and greasing the skids for projects. It’s all about taking maximum advantage of America’s world-leading energy mineral resources, bolstering national security, and flipping the bird to supply chain vulnerabilities exposed under the last administration.

Secretary Burgum didn’t mince words in the press availability held Monday morning: “President Trump promised to put American energy workers first, and today we’re delivering. By reducing the royalty rate for coal, increasing coal acres available for leasing, and unlocking critical minerals from mine waste, we are strengthening our economy, protecting national security, and ensuring that communities from Montana to Alabama benefit from good-paying jobs. Washington doesn’t build prosperity, American workers and entrepreneurs do, and we’re giving them the tools to succeed.”

That’s the voice of a guy who’s seen firsthand how overregulation guts heartland towns - Appalachia’s ghost mines, Wyoming’s shuttered shafts. Trump’s crew gets it: coal isn’t a relic; it’s reliable baseload power in an era of flaky renewables that black out when the wind dies.

This isn’t happening in a vacuum. It dovetails with parallel moves by the EPA under Lee Zeldin and the Department of Energy’s Chris Wright. It’s the all-of-the-above strategy on steroids—oil, gas, nuclear, and yes, coal—designed to flood the market with affordable American energy and kneecap foreign cartels.

The implications from these moves promises to be seismic across the U.S. energy economy. For the coal industry, it’s a lifeline after years in the regulatory ICU. Production could surge, creating thousands of high-wage jobs in flyover states that the coastal elites love to lecture but never visit. Globally, it undercuts adversaries like Russia and China, who’ve been laughing at our self-inflicted shortages.

Of course, the outrage machine is already revving. Expect howls from the Sierra Club about “planet-killing” moves and virtue-signaling op-eds decrying the end of the world as we know it. No doubt captive legacy platforms like the Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and FTare already reaching out to billionaire/NGO-funded talking points mills like Inside Climate News for ready-made stories to cut and paste onto their websites.

Those propaganda rags wish the world could magically transform to one filled with energy Unicorns and sugarplum fairies. But the Trump administration must govern in the world as it is, not as the WEF wants to force it to become. Coal is cleaner than ever with modern tech, and it’s a hell of a lot more dispatchable than solar panels and windmills.

The alarmists will scream that this amounts to what they like to call climate denialism. But it’s realism, plain and simple. Climate hysteria has cost us trillions in subsidies for intermittent windmills while blackouts plague California and freezes bite Texas and the Northeast. Trump’s team is betting on abundance over austerity, and the truth is that history is on their side: Affordable, abundant mineral energy built the first American century and is perfectly capable of powering a second if the bureaucrats and central planners get out of its way.

It’s all just so glorious, isn’t it?

That is all.

