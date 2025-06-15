The Word Merchant

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
3h

About the only good thing that Governor Gavin Newsom has recently done regarding California

energy sanity was his signing into law California SB 846 (Dodd, 2022) on September 2, 2022 which extended Diablo Canyon Power Plant's lifetime at least until 2030. CGNP remains concerned that Newsom supports CAISO grid regionalization via PacifiCorp's California SB 540 (Becker, 2025.) CGNP believes that SB 540 would enable PacifiCorp to successfully challenge SB 846 in federal court once CAISO becomes a multistate entity, following the reasoning in the unanimous 2016 U.S. Supreme Court Decision Hughes v Talen Energy.

For details, please see CGNP's February 21, 2025 article, "A sneaky, indirect plan that could shut down Diablo Canyon by out-of-state coal interests - Diablo Canyon should power California's future instead of Wyoming coal" https://greennuke.substack.com/p/a-sneaky-indirect-plan-that-could

JamesDuff
6h

Let’s hope Newsome holds tight to the narrative of net zero BS.

Let’s pray CA IS spared his controlled demolition.

He left a lot of damage receipts 🧾 piling up. Gavin still thinks he’s running for president. When he can’t even clean up his medical bills, uncontrolled devastating fires, homeless, he needs those illegal aliens 🗳️

Newsome’s blood is also being a Covid tyrant.

