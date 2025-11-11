View in browser

DAVID BLACKMON

NOV 11

∙

PAID

Subscribed

Utilizing all the corporate-speak and misleading euphemisms in the dictionary of the globalist left, UN chief and committed socialist Antonio Guterres kicked off the COP30 conference in Belem, Brazil Monday by telling attendees that the only way to “save democracy” is to destroy democratic processes and invoke an authoritarian crackdown on freedom of speech.

Share

The little soulless ghoul urged Big Tech firms to “accept responsibility for the damage” their platforms cause by invoking digital censorship regimes designed to silence any voices which express skepticism about the approved narratives of the far left. The narratives in question related to climate alarmism, the efficacy of RNA vaccines, rigged and stolen elections by far-left candidates and parties, and other projects used by the globalist left to supplant actual democracies with authoritarian/totalitarian forms of government we see evolving in real time in the UK, Brazil, Australia, and Canada today.

In the course of the 2-minute clip below, you will see Guterres deploy the very essence of the UN’s own disinformation campaign designed to “save democracy” by literally destroying it. A transcript follows for those who prefer to read.

Enjoy.

Transcript:

The spread of hatred and lies online is causing grave harm to our world. Misinformation, disinformation and hate speech are fueling prejudice and violence, exacerbating divisions and conflicts, demonizing minorities, and compromising the integrity of elections. Threats to information integrity are not new, but they are proliferating and expanding with unprecedented speed on digital platforms and supercharged by AI technologies. Science, facts, human rights, public health, climate action are under attack. And when information integrity is targeted, so is democracy, which depends on a shared fact-based perception of reality. False narratives, distortions and lies breed cynicism, disbelief and disengagement. They undermine social cohesion, putting the sustainable development goals further out of reach. Opaque algorithms push people into information bubbles and reinforce prejudices including racism, misogyny and discrimination of all kinds. Women, refugees, migrants and minorities are common targets. Lives are at stake when lies are spread about vaccines and other medical issues. The United Nations’ own operations and missions are compromised as our staff deal with a tsunami of falsehoods and absurd conspiracy theories. We demand action. First, to the big tech companies, take responsibility. Acknowledge the damage your products are inflicting on people and communities, and you have the power to mitigate harm to people and societies around the world. You have the power to change business models that profit from disinformation. The climate crisis is a cause of particular concern. Coordinated disinformation campaigns are seeking to undermine climate action.

[End]

That is