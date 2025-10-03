UN, Nature Declare War on GDP With Their ‘Doughnut of Prosperity’

I swear I am not making this stuff up. Who could?

DAVID BLACKMON

OCT 03, 2025

∙ PAID

Buckle up, folks, because the brain trust at Nature has dropped another bombshell from their ivory tower, and this time they’re gunning for Gross Domestic Product in a sanctimonious editorial titled “End GDP Mania: How the World Should Really Measure Prosperity.”

Share

Published October 1, this absurd alarmist screed calls for ditching the economic yardstick that’s powered human progress for decades, all to chase the glittery mirage of …wait for it… the Doughnut of Prosperity! I kid you not: A pastry-shaped utopia where the world’s problems are solved not by hard cash or innovation but by a confectionary blend of “social and ecological indicators” tied to the UN’s creaking Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Pass the sprinkles, comrade!

Ok, let’s unpack this bizarre, absurdist bit of abject nonsense. Nature’s editorial board, clutching their pearls and no doubt swooning from a terminal case of the vapors, wails that GDP fosters “perverse incentives” by prioritizing growth over the planet’s feelings. They quote Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz’s snarky “GDP fetishism” jab, whining that consumer spending, investments, and trade - you know, the stuff that keeps civilization humming and growing - clash with SDGs like responsible consumption (SDG 12) and climate action (SDG 13).

Their evidence? Governments building airports to boost GDP, allegedly trampling inclusivity and Mother Earth. Sure, growth isn’t flawless - bubbles happen, pollution is real - but GDP’s the engine that’s lifted billions out of poverty since World War II. It’s also the engine which provides mankind with the means and technologies to mitigate the pollution, as it has so successfully done over the last half-century.

Meanwhile, the Doughnut of Prosperity promises… what, exactly? A warm fuzzy feeling while we all hold hands and sing Kumbaya in a resource-deprived, 15-minute city WEF-governed dystopia?

Enter UN chief António Guterres, the editorial’s knight in shining, corpulent bureaucracy, who’s convened a panel led by economists Kaushik Basu and Nora Lustig to conjure up “Beyond GDP” metrics. These will supposedly balance hard economics with the gooey center of the Doughnut of Prosperity - a model cooked up by Kate Raworth, who, alongside Andrew Fanning, gets a shout-out for a recent Nature study pitching 35 indicators.

Thirteen of those touchy-feely Sugarplum Fairy indicators track “Planetary Boundaries” (think climate change, biodiversity loss, and ocean acidification—seven of nine already “breached,” oh, the humanity!), while 22 cover social goals like hunger, literacy, and clean water. This doughnut, we’re told, balances human needs within Earth’s limits, unlike GDP’s reckless hunger for output. Between 2000 and 2022, global GDP doubled while “ecological overshoot” soared, per the editorial, demanding urgent action by 2050.

Sounds dire, but here’s the kicker: their indicators exclude GDP components like spending or investment. So, we’re measuring prosperity without… prosperity? That’s like judging a bakery by its vibes, not its bread.

Oh, the Doughnut of Prosperity! It’s not just a catchy metaphor—it’s a literal diagram, a ring of feel-good metrics with a “safe space” between human deprivation and planetary collapse.

You just cannot make this stuff up, folks, and who in their right mind would even ever want to try?

Raworth’s “Doughnut Economics” gets Nature’s full swoon, as if a cutesy graphic can replace the gritty reality of markets. Imagine policymakers swapping spreadsheets for this frosted fantasy, crowing about “safe ecological ceilings” while factories shutter and families scrape by.

Wait, isn’t that all actually happening in real time in the UK and Germany, not to mention California? You bet it is.

The editorial admits their approach might spark “debate.” Noooo, you think? Try telling a small business owner their GDP contribution doesn’t count because it’s not doughnut-approved. That’ll damn sure spark some debate. You betcha.

From a realist lens, this is globalist drivel on steroids. The UN’s SDGs, with their top-down edicts, have already squandered trillions on green boondoggles—look at Europe’s energy crunch or America’s regulatory chokehold on nuclear power.

GDP “mania” isn’t the villain; it’s the lifeblood of free markets, fueling jobs, schools, and the very environmental protections these academics love. Swap it for the Doughnut of Prosperity, and you’re begging for bureaucrats and central planners to rig the game, prioritizing woke metrics over tangible wealth. Picture the headlines: “Nation achieves Doughnut Nirvana, citizens starve.”

Sure, Stiglitz and Amartya Sen have long griped about GDP’s limits, but their alternatives - like the UN’s Human Development Index - still lean on GDP as a backbone.

Raworth’s doughnut? It’s a thought experiment, not a blueprint for feeding 8 billion people. Those “breached” planetary boundaries? A 2009 theory that’s been crying wolf while technology keeps solving problems.

Guterres’ panel reports next year, potentially reshaping global policy, but top-down metrics historically empower elites, not workers. Real prosperity comes from markets, innovation, and freedom—not a UN-baked Doughnut of Prosperity that’s all frosting, no substance.

Keep your GDP, folks; it’s the only thing keeping this doughnut shop open.

That is all.

BOTTOMLINE: “Guterres’ panel reports next year, potentially reshaping global policy, but top-down metrics historically empower elites, not workers. Real prosperity comes from markets, innovation, and freedom—not a UN-baked Doughnut of Prosperity that’s all frosting, no substance.”