THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

DEC 22, 2025

The MGUY, in this 6-minute video, destroys New York State’s climate claptrap:

And, here’s some of the article which the MGUY reads:

On the heels of a statewide mandate requiring all school bus purchases in New York State be electric by 2027, parents in the Lake Shore Central School District are speaking out, claiming some bus drivers are turning the heat down, or off completely, in an attempt to conserve battery life on their electric school buses.

WIVB News 4 has received several calls from concerned parents in the school district, which covers parts of Angola, Brant, and Derby, regarding their child’s bus trips to and from school, claiming they’re coming in freezing when they get home after getting off the bus.

The kids are coming home saying their bus is freezing cold and the parents are giving them hand warmers.

“The heaters on the bus run off the same electricity as the bus itself,” said Scott Ziobro, a former school board candidate and parent who has children who go to school in the district. “They were told that it drains the battery capacity of the bus itself.”

The district currently operates 23 electric buses, along with four full size diesel buses and 24 gasoline buses, according to superintendent Phil Johnson. The district was able to purchase 20 new electric school buses, which they cut the ribbon on over the summer using a $7.9 million federal grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

All of the buses operate in compliance with New York State Department of Transportation regulations, including required interior temperature standards, the district said.

All of the parents News 4 spoke with said they heard of at least one report of some of the buses breaking down. One parent shared photos of one of the district’s electric buses being towed away.

“The bus broke down on route,” explained Chris Lampman, another concerned parent whose son allegedly had to stand outside in the freezing cold as a result. “They deployed a substitute bus, and the bus was more than 30 minutes late. My son stood outside for over 35 minutes waiting for a bus that wasn’t coming. Some of those kids are on there for upwards of a half hour or more while the bus makes its route. There’s no reason that the kids should freeze for all that time.”

Lynn Urbino, a grandmother who helps raise her grandson, was shocked and appalled when he told her why the heat allegedly wasn’t on in the bus.

“My grandson came home from school last week when it was 23 degrees,” Urbino stated. “He said they didn’t have heat. He came in cold, and I told him, I said, ‘isn’t the bus warm?’ And he said ‘no, they can’t put the heat on because it drains the battery.’”