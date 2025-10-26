US begins process to reopen leasing in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

Cathy Landry











The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) began the process of reversing the Biden-era block on new leasing in almost 45% of the National Petroleum Reserve – Alaska (NPR-A) Oct. 21 by issuing a call for nominations and comments.

BLM’s Federal Register notice asks companies to identify areas they are interested in leasing this winter in the first sale in the 23-million-acre reserve since 2019. Instead of the 13.3 million acres available for leasing after a 2024 Biden administration ban, the Trump administration will allow companies to offer from 18.58-million acres, or over 80% of the reserve’s acreage.

Congress, earlier this year as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), directed BLM to hold at least 5 lease sales in the reserve by 2035, with each sale offering at least 4 million acres for lease.

“Congress directed a program of expeditious leasing and development in the NPR-A to support America’s energy independence, and that is more important today than ever,” said BLM Alaska State Director Kevin Pendergast in a statement. “This lease sale gets us back on track toward further exploration and development in the reserve, as Congress envisioned.”

BLM formally rescinded the Biden NPR-A restrictions in June, noting that doing so would “eliminate roadblocks to responsible energy production” demanded under President Trump’s energy dominance agenda.

Interested parties can nominate or comment on tracts until Nov. 21. BLM will formally announce the lease sale 30 days in advance, using the information to determine which tracts to offer.