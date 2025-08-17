U.S. Exported 30% of the Energy it Produced in 2024

August 13, 2025

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the United States set multiple records for energy production and exports in 2024. Of the record 103 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) of total primary energy production in the United States, a record 31 quads went to other countries. Who knew?! In 2024, the U.S. exported 55% of its domestic crude oil and natural gas plant liquids (NGPL) production either directly as crude oil or as processed petroleum products such as propane, distillate fuel oil, and motor gasoline.

Energy exports not only benefit all Americans, but they also help us gain and keep power and influence around the world.

Here are the details from the EIA:

*U.S. Energy Information Administration – Today in Energy (Aug 12, 2025) – The United States exported 30% of the energy it produced in 2024

BOTTOMLINE: “In 2024, Mexico was the top destination for U.S. exports of both crude oil and petroleum products as well as natural gas. India was the top destination for U.S. coal exports. With its large storage and regional trading hub located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands was a top five destination for U.S. petroleum, natural gas, and coal in 2024, but those exports may later be sent to other countries in and around Europe.”