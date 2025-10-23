US grid investors focus on demand hotspots in planning shift

By Neil Ford

October 20, 202512:12 PM CDTUpdated October 21, 2025

Industry Insight from Reuters Events

Summary

Surging power demand from data centers and manufacturing is reshaping the funding plans of transmission operators as the outlook for solar and wind softens on Trump policies.

October 20 - U.S. grid investments are on the rise as power demand grows and network operators seek to upgrade and expand grid infrastructure to accommodate clean power and strengthen grid reliability.

Grid investments are forecast to increase by 23% between 2025 and 2030, following a rise of 27% between 2020 and 2025, according to analysts at Wood Mackenzie.

A growing range of companies are investing in transmission, including private equity firms. Most transmission investments are guaranteed a rate of return by federal regulators, but margins can be higher for so-called merchant projects that provide returns based on power prices.

U.S. power demand is surging due to soaring demand for data centers alongside the construction of new manufacturing facilities and the wider electrification of the economy.

By 2030, data centers are forecast to consume between 325 TWh and 580 TWh of electricity per year, equivalent to 6.7% to 12% of all U.S. consumption, the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) said in a report last year.

Investments in new manufacturing facilities have surged in recent years, rising 184% since 2020, and new factories require electrical equipment and grid infrastructure, Ben Boucher, Senior Analyst, Supply Chain Data & Analytics at Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters Events.

CHART: Forecast investment in US transmission, distribution grids

Ageing grid infrastructure and more frequent extreme weather is also spurring utilities and grid operators to upgrade and modernize power networks.

Some 31% of U.S. transmission and 46% of distribution assets are beyond, or close to, their useful life, Bank of America said in August 2025. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) found that 55% of in-service distribution transformers – about 40 million units – were more than 33 years old, far beyond their expected service life.

A wide range of investments are needed to modernize ageing grid infrastructure while meeting surging electricity demand for data centers and advanced manufacturing, Jose Antonio Miranda, CEO of Iberdrola subsidiary Avangrid, told Reuters Events.

Avangrid is heavily active in the U.S. Northeast and plans to invest $18.5 billion nationally by 2028, mostly in power grids and gas infrastructure, the group said last month.

“We need to meet this demand head on with foundational investments in both regional and local transmission,” Antonio Miranda said.

Big consumers

The Trump administration’s curtailment of federal support for clean power has slowed the rapid growth in solar and wind established under the Biden administration but rising power demand is opening up other investment opportunities.

The rush for new data centers is reshaping where power is consumed. Key areas of data center growth include the Texas ERCOT grid and the PJM network that spans several states on the eastern seaboard, but many other regions will also see strong demand growth from manufacturing and electrification.

“That kind of load growth is prompting regional planning authorities to accelerate transmission development,” Avangrid spokesperson Florencia Feleder told Reuters Events.

Sustained load growth is requiring more “long-term infrastructure planning” and “creating long-term visibility for component suppliers and reinforcing the need for increased production capacity across the supply chain,” Feleder said.

CHART: Forecast US data center electricity demand

Source: Berkeley Lab's 2024 United States Data Center Energy Usage Report, December 2024.

California grid operator CAISO has shifted its focus for investments from connecting up new clean power generation, to connecting up data centers and electrification of transport and buildings.

In 2021-2024, CAISO committed an average $5.8 billion per year to transmission projects and these largely supported access to new generation, a CAISO spokesperson told Reuters Events. Solar accounted for most new generation over that period.

In 2024-2025, CAISO is investing $4.8 billion to accommodate new large energy users including data centers, enable the electrification of transport and buildings, and relieve grid congestion, the spokesperson said.

Last month, California utility PG&E announced plans to invest $73 billion in transmission upgrades by 2030 as it looks to accommodate 10 GW of new data center demand over the next ten years. PG&E operates in northern and central California and plans to complete 500 miles of wildfire safety system upgrades in 2025-2026 and install almost 700 miles of underground power lines in 2026-2028.

Federal help

President Biden boosted grid investments through several major policies but the impact of the Trump administration remains unclear.

The Biden administration allocated $27 billion for grid projects through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and provided grants and tax incentives for grid resilience, upgrades and the connection of clean energy projects via the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. It also financed Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships to support clean energy development and protect the grid against extreme weather. In May 2024, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a rule requiring regional grid operators to publish long-term investment plans.

Trump has vowed to support the buildout of infrastructure for data centers and reduce permitting hurdles for power infrastructure, including fossil fuel plants, but initiatives have focused on speeding up approval processes.

In January, Trump enacted the 2025 National Emergencies Act which called for greater investment in power infrastructure and in April he issued an order to strengthen the reliability of the power grid by speeding up project approvals.

“In the long term these policies will likely benefit fossil fuel production and generation by expediting the planning process, but it’s likely the true impacts [will] take years to materialize,” Boucher said.

--Editing by Robin Sayles