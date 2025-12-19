The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Sinclair's avatar
Ian Sinclair
6h

Like the rare earth issue , not a matter of supply , but cost .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture