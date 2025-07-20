🚨 U.S. THREATENS WITHDRAWAL FROM THE IEA UNLESS...🚨

In an interview with Bloomberg, U. S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said he has told Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), that his agency must either reform its forecasting methods or face potential U.S. withdrawal from the organization.

In a report dated 23 December 2024, Senator John Barrasso (R) asserts that the IEA had forgotten why it was established - to ensure energy security.

In a previous Energy Business Analytics newsletter, we reviewed Barrasso's report and identified its key recommendations to the IEA, which included institutional reform:

➡️ Restoration of the Current Policies Scenario (CPS)

➡️ Rebalancing Priorities

➡️ Transparency and Accessibility

➡️ Structural Reforms

➡️ Independent Oversight

The Energy Secretary's remarks to Bloomberg mirror some of the recommendations from the report.

David Blackmon, writing in Forbes points out the troubling, complex crossroads the Energy Secretary's remarks have placed the IEA - reform and alienate non-US members of the IEA or stay the course and risk losing 18% of the agency's funding (https://lnkd.in/gpQCMrJk).

You can read our review of Barrasso's report here:

