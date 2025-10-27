Utility moves forward with controversial plans at nuclear plant: ‘Not the best site’

South Africa’s state-owned utility Eskom is moving forward with plans to expand nuclear generation, marking a major step toward the country’s long-term clean energy goals.

IOL reported that the announcement followed government approval from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.

The agency cleared the way for Eskom to add up to 4,000 megawatts of new nuclear capacity to its Duynefontein Nuclear Plant — roughly the output of four large reactors.

The expansion will align with the government’s forthcoming Integrated Resource Plan, which will determine South Africa’s future energy mix and outline how nuclear power fits alongside renewables and coal phaseouts.

While the plan represents progress toward energy diversification, it has also drawn criticism.

The Koeberg Alert Alliance argues that the 2007 Environmental Impact Assessment used to approve the expansion is outdated.

“It is of note that the EIA consultants found that Duynefontein was not the best site for a new plant, due to seismic risks and population density in the area,” said Peter Becker, a group spokesperson.

Becker urged the government to reassess the site in light of population growth and cleaner alternatives. Still, some experts view nuclear power as an essential bridge in the transition away from coal.

Des Muller, managing director of NuEnergy Developments, said the sites “are both licensed for 4,000MW” and could later accommodate Small Modular Reactors — compact systems that don’t require ocean cooling.

“SMRs are also ideal to repurpose our retired coal power stations and keep those communities sustained and contributing to our economy,” Muller commented.

However, critics continue to highlight nuclear’s high costs, safety risks, and waste management challenges, urging stronger investment in renewables.

The debate reflects a crossroads in the clean energy transition, one that’s testing how countries can meet rising electricity demands while cutting the carbon pollution that is contributing to our planet’s overheating.

Still, as South Africa faces rolling blackouts and aging infrastructure, nuclear power could help provide steady, low-carbon electricity to balance intermittent solar and wind sources.

Advocates argue that expanding nuclear capacity can improve energy security and reduce dependence on dirty energy sources like oil and gas.

“These regions will also experience economic prosperity during the build and the 60 years of operation and maintenance, as well as from the energy security they will enjoy,” Muller remarked.