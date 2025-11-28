Volkswagen’s Final Move: The West Just Lost the Auto Industry to China.

I still remember a series of long, thoughtful conversations I had in the early 2000s with two remarkable figures: Karl Hahn, former President of the Volkswagen Group (1982–1993), and Ernst Albrecht, former Minister-President of Lower Saxony (1976–1990).

Both were serving as advisors to the #Kyrgyz government at the time—two senior European statesmen who genuinely believed in the future development of our young country.

Incidentally, Ernst Albrecht is the father of Ursula von der Leyen, now President of the European Commission—a reminder that history often ties unexpected threads together.

The memorable moments were my conversations with Karl Hahn. Again and again, he recalled—with visible pride—his decision to invest in #China immediately after becoming President of Volkswagen.

It was an act of strategic courage. Volkswagen became the first Western automaker to enter the Chinese market. Everyone later called it visionary. Hahn simply said, “It was obvious. The future was there.”

On November 25, as reported by Bloomberg, Volkswagen announced the most radical strategic shift in its modern history: the company is moving everything—scientific research, engineering, development, and production—to China [https://lnkd.in/ekKDpdQW].

It is not outsourcing. It is not relocating a plant. It is transferring the entire centre of gravity of the world’s largest European automaker.

Once again, Volkswagen is first. And once again, the logic is brutally clear: only in China can the company cut costs by half and compete globally.

No tariffs, no sanctions, no “industrial strategies,” no subsidies will reverse this trend. Western policy cannot compete with Chinese industrial capacity.

The only winning strategy for Western manufacturers is the one Karl Hahn chose 40 years ago: go to China—or lose to China.

This time, however, something fundamentally different is happening. In the 1980s, companies exported factories. Now they are exporting knowledge, intellectual property, and the entire innovation cycle. The brand will remain European. The value creation will not.

Volkswagen’s new R&D centre in #Hefei, with more than 100 advanced labs, is already producing electric vehicles 50% cheaper than German-made equivalents. Development time has dropped by 30%.

Software, hardware, testing, prototyping—everything is integrated, accelerated, optimised. Local engineers, local partners, local technologies. The company openly dismantles BYD models just to understand how China advances so fast—and then adapts.

Karl Hahn once told me in 2012 that China would eventually dominate the global auto industry, especially in electric vehicles.

Today, Volkswagen is proving him right—again.

And the rest of the world will soon follow. Not because they want to.

Because they have no other choice.