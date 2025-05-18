The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael van der Riet's avatar
Michael van der Riet
13m

Ted Nordhaus's proclaimed skepticism about US energy dependence, rejection of renewables, and Clean Coal, may be a nod to his environmentalist critics, hoping to escape some condemnation, but it is unlikely to have that effect. Once you're on the list, you're dead. And there's nothing to be skeptical about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture