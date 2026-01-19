We broke the EU

IRINA SLAV

JAN 19, 2026

On January 1st, Bulgaria officially joined the eurozone. By January 18th, the benevolent big members of that zone along with a couple of less dependent friends were facing U.S. tariffs, the promise of more U.S. tariffs, and the prospect of something no one could have ever seen coming: an inconveniently high reliance on U.S. gas imports.

I’ve mentioned the joke that whatever alliance we join, it ends up the loser but while it is most certainly a joke, history suggests that the political decisions of Bulgarian governments tend to be a pretty accurate litmus test of who the losing side would be in any given conflict, regardless of the shape of that conflict. Oh, and the EU’s gas inventories are at 50%, apropos of nothing. It’s a really good time to threaten Trump with retaliatory tariffs and even the “bazooka” of trade weapons, the famed but never activated Anti-Coercion Instrument. The U.S. president, as we know, loves threats. About as much as he loves wind turbines.

Here’s a very quick timeline:

January 1st — We join The Zone

January 16th — Denmark, France, Germany, the UK, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands send a total of 30, that’s thirty, men in uniform to Greenland saying Europe will protect the island for Trump.

January 17th — Trump declares he’ll slap 10% tariffs on the aforementioned effective February 1st, to add another 15% as of June 1st unless the Europeans quit trying to stop him from taking Greenland.

January 18th — Brussels threatens, yes threatens, to freeze final approval for that trade deal that Ursula of the Commission negotiated so successfully last summer, promising to buy a lot of American stuff, notably $750 billion of oil and gas. Talk surfaces of activating the anti-coercion instrument, a truly terrifying weapon of mostly self-destruction.

Also January 18th — A climate outlet by the name of IEEFA warns that the EU is getting dangerously dependent on a single supplier of gas, namely the U.S., and, per Politico, “some EU diplomats fretting that the Trump administration could exploit the new dependency to achieve its foreign policy goals.” Which essentially means that eurocrats are starting to fret that Trump may — dare I say the word, yes, I dare — may, well, weaponise U.S. LNG. I think it’s poetic.

But let’s first go back a step and take a look at that “bazooka”, the ACI. As described affectionately by Euronews, “The “bazooka”, known as the anti-coercion instrument (ACI), is a powerful tool adopted in 2023 that allows the EU to punish unfriendly countries for “economic blackmail” by limiting trade licenses and shutting off access to the single market. The instrument has never yet been used by the bloc.”

It is rather doubtful it would be used now, too, because I believe it would be all too easy to imagine what a shot of that “bazooka” would do to Trump’s mood. And the problem with the U.S. president’s mood is that he has more than one “bazooka” at his disposal. Sure, he can’t tell LNG producers where to sell their gas but there is such a thing as export tariffs.

One would instinctively think that Trump would never hurt LNG exporters this way. One may be right but then again, one may be wrong. Because export tariffs can just get added to the selling price and — this is the cruelest part of this poem of a conflict — European buyers would have to suck it up and keep buying because they have no alternatives. Not with that methane regulation that Qatar has flatly refused to obey and not with the ban on Russian energy imports.

A much more likely scenario, however, would be doubling and tripling down on import tariffs. Those hurt, too, and the deployment of that “bazooka” will only make them hurt more. And what is the EU doing? Why, it is considering a round of tariffs of its own, of course. To the tune of 93 billion euro, no less. Take that, Trump!

“There are clear retaliation instruments at hand if this continues . . . [Trump’s] using pure mafioso methods,” some unnamed European diplomat told the Financial Times. “At the same time we want to publicly call for calm and give him an opportunity to climb down the ladder.” One of the things that the European political class appears to excel at is masking desperation and helplessness as graciousness. It is quite charming but that doesn’t make it anything other than a mask.

Here’s the context for the EU’s stage performance. Per the European Council’s website (bolding mine): “Mutual EU and US investments are the largest in the world and are a substantial driver of the transatlantic relationship. In 2022, mutual foreign direct investments (FDIs) in stocks exceeded €5.3 trillion. This is more than the entire economies of France and Italy combined. Almost one third of the EU’s FDIs are either in or from the US.”

In other words, if the EU decides to “fire” the “bazooka”, it would be doing it in a crowded investment room, as it were. According to the brave leader of the European Council, the EU is ready “to defend ourselves against any form of coercion.” On the other hand, according to U.S. Treasury Sec Scott Bessent, “The president believes enhanced security is not possible without Greenland being part of the US.”

And yet, the FT reports, “European officials said that they hoped their retaliation threats would increase bipartisan pressure in the US against Trump’s actions and result in him retreating from his tariff pledge” because “It is already a situation that no longer allows compromises, because we cannot hand over Greenland,” per some other unnamed EU official.

So, the EU has two choices now and neither will spare it some pretty severe humiliation. One, it could fold quickly and pretend it never meant to deploy that “bazooka”, trusting everyone’s memory is defective and cannot store information for more than two days; then it could sell Greenland with fanfare pretending it was totally on board with the idea from the start. Mind-blowingly audacious? So what else is new?

Two, it could retaliate with tariffs and shoot that “bazooka” in that crowded room, and see what happens, which will be the “all of a sudden” stage of that famous quote. There really isn’t a third option, even if the brain trust in Brussels decides to speed up the federalisation rush that appears to have won the hearts and minds of those in charge — though not the hearts and minds of the charge itself. They should, however, make sure they avoid including Bulgaria in that federation. You never know with bad luck.