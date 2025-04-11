Guest Post by Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant.

Energy humanism is a philosophy that seeks to reconcile our growing need for energy with the equally pressing need to preserve the natural world. It’s not just about watts and grids; it’s about ensuring that the pursuit of energy amplifies, rather than destroys, the lives of 4 billion people currently living in energy poverty.

Energy humanism is powerful force for good. While climate crises and technological leaps are everywhere in the daily news, there is a quiet revolution occurring beneath the surface of the environmental debate. It believes that we can power the world without dehumanizing or denuding it?

Energy humanism starts with a simple premise: energy isn’t an end, but a vital means. It’s the lifeblood of modern civilization—lighting homes, driving industry, connecting continents—but its production and use must serve human flourishing, not just efficiency or profit.

This stands in contrast to two prevailing extremes: the technocratic obsession with limitless growth, which often tramples communities and ecosystems, and the ascetic environmentalism that sometimes romanticizes scarcity, ignoring the real needs of billions. Energy humanism charts a middle path, demanding that energy systems prioritize people—especially the vulnerable—while respecting our environmental limits.

Consider the numbers: as of 2025, over 4 billion people, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and South America, lack adequate access to electricity. For them, energy isn’t an abstract debate—it’s the difference between a child studying by candlelight or an LED bulb, a woman slaving in dirty interior air or a fully engaged woman in the world , a clinic refrigerating vaccines or letting them spoil.

Meanwhile, in the developed world, energy overuse fuels waste and emissions, with the average American consuming 12,000 kWh annually compared to 300 kWh in Ethiopia. Energy humanism sees this disparity not as inevitable, but as a call to action: universal access to clean, reliable power is a moral imperative, not a luxury.

Technology plays a starring role, but it’s not the whole story. If it’s hoarded by elites or weaponized by states, it’s no humanist triumph. Similarly, renewables like wind and solar are hailed as democratic—sunlight and breezes are free—but their supply chains often lean on cobalt mined by exploited workers in the Congo. Energy humanism demands we look beyond the turbine or panel to the human cost upstream and the human benefit downstream.

Beyond policy and tech, energy humanism touches something deeper: our relationship with nature and each other. Fossil fuels estranged us from the earth, turning it into a resource to burn. Renewables promise reconnection—harnessing sun and wind feels less like domination—but they’re still tools, not saviors. A humanist lens reminds us that energy systems should foster community, not fracture it. Rooftop solar co-ops in Germany, where neighbors pool resources, embody this; so do indigenous-led hydropower projects in Canada that blend tradition with innovation.

What does this look like in practice? It’s less about picking winners—solar versus nuclear, wind versus hydrogen—and more about designing systems that fit human realities. Small-scale solar microgrids in rural India, for instance, empower villages without waiting for sprawling infrastructure, delivering light and opportunity at a fraction of the cost. In cities, energy humanism might mean retrofitting buildings for efficiency, cutting emissions while keeping rents affordable—a stark contrast to glossy smart cities, like New York City that prices out the poor.

This philosophy isn’t without its thorns. Progress has always been energy-intensive—industrialization lifted billions from poverty, and AI’s promise hinges on data centers guzzling power. Energy humanism doesn’t deny this; it asks instead: progress for whom? The 20th century’s coal-driven boom built skyscrapers and suburbs, but it also choked skies and widened gaps between the powered and the powerless. Today’s environmentalism risks a similar trap—clean energy could become a privilege for the rich unless we deliberately weave equity into its fabric.

Take electric vehicles (EVs). They’re a poster child for decarbonization, but their batteries demand lithium and rare earths, often extracted in ways that displace indigenous communities or poison water tables. A humanist approach doesn’t reject EVs, instead it pushes the free markets to ensure good economics and consumer choice.

Yet, there’s a risk of nostalgia here. We can’t rewind to a pre-industrial idyll—nor should we. Energy humanism isn’t anti-modern; it’s pro-human. It embraces the hum of a well-lit hospital or the whir of a factory employing hundreds. It just insists that the hum doesn’t drown out voices pleading for fairness or the silence of a forest breathing.

In 2025, as climate deadlines loom and tech races ahead, energy humanism offers a compass. It’s not a blueprint—there’s no one-size-fits-all grid—but a mindset. It asks us to measure success not just in gigawatts or emissions cuts, but in lives illuminated, burdens eased, and ecosystems spared. It challenges engineers to design with empathy, policymakers to govern with justice, and citizens to consume with awareness.

Imagine a world where every kilowatt lifted someone up without pushing someone else down—where energy wasn’t a battleground of ideologies but a bridge to a shared future. That’s the promise of energy humanism: power with a pulse, progress with a conscience. In a century defined by how we wield energy, it’s a vision worth fighting for—not with weapons, but with imagination and resolve.

BOTTOMLINE: “Energy humanism is humane to all people, unlike the New Green Deal which is humane to 4 billion people and inhumane to 4 billion people.