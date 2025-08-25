THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Big Green is keeping up the pressure on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to block two natural gas pipeline projects that have roared back to life at the prompting of President Trump.

Just a week and a half ago, a Big Green rent-a-mob of some 400 (paid) protesters held a rally in New York City and proceeded to march across the Brooklyn Bridge to register their opposition to new natural gas pipelines (see Big Green Marches on Brooklyn Bridge to Protest NESE, Constitution).

Barely a week later, Big Green keeps up the pressure, this time by sending a letter signed by 130 New York elected politicians, bought and paid for by Big Green, to Hochul, urging her to block the two projects.

Trump did some horse-trading with Hochul, agreeing to allow New York to restart a $5 billion windmill project off the coast of Long Island, in return for allowing the Constitution Pipeline and Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) Project to get built in the state (see Trump Deal Trades NY Offshore Wind for Constitution, NESE Pipes).

The Constitution Pipeline project is a 124-mile, 660 MMcf/d greenfield (brand new) pipeline from the gas fields of northeastern Pennsylvania (in Susquehanna County) into and through New York to Schoharie County, where it would connect with both the Iroquois Gas Transmission System and the Tennessee Gas Pipeline, to flow gas to NYC and New England. Much of the gas that would flow through it would be from Coterra Energy, one of the partners in the project with Williams.

The Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project includes a number of components. However, the main part of the project is a new 23-mile pipeline from the shore of New Jersey into (on the bottom of) the Raritan Bay, running parallel to the existing Transco pipeline before connecting to the Transco pipeline offshore. It will flow an extra 400 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) of Marcellus gas to Long Island and New York City—enough gas for 2.3 million homes. The extra gas is desperately needed in the NYC area. NESE is also a Williams project.

Big Green is becoming shrill in its demands for Gov. Hochul to block both projects. She doesn’t appear to be in the mood to play along with them as she has in the past. And that has their dander up.

