The Word Merchant

Mike Mellor
I doubt that even China has pockets deep enough to subsidize years of selling below cost. The Getty,Rockefeller and Carnegie myths also followed the predatory pricing narrative, which upon investigation didn't hold up.

In a developing country like China, every input is cheaper, including imported technology, because you know why. The bill of costs from a European manufacturer can't be used as the basis of estimating Chinese manufactures. Cheap energy, no bs carbon tax, no ideological issues with buying Russian gas. And, a very low regulatory burden which is an immediate saving of many per cents.

Europe knowingly brought disaster upon itself. Watching its suicide is unpleasant, but inevitable. Nothing short of revolution can save it now.

