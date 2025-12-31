What is happening to Thyssenkrupp is not just an industrial news item.

This is a disaster for France.

Thyssenkrupp closes 2 factories.

What for? Because Asian steel (China in the lead) is flooding the European market at prices that are impossible to follow, boosted by massive subsidies, derisory energy costs and an ultra-aggressive industrial strategy.

It’s a real steamroller.

And we, in Europe, and particularly in France, watch the train derail in slow motion.

Why is this so serious for France?

1️⃣ The steel industry is the backbone of the industry.

Without steel, there would be no automobiles, no aeronautics, no construction, no energy, no railways.

2️⃣ Our costs are exploding while those in Asia are falling.

Overpriced energy, crushing taxation, lengthy standards...

How do you expect a French producer to compete with a player supported by the Chinese state that sometimes sells below its real cost just to take the market?

3️⃣ Closures never stop at a single sector.

Every factory that falls, thousands of subcontractors are suffocating behind.

It is an entire industrial ecosystem that is weakening.

4️⃣ Europe still does not have an industrial shield worthy of the name.

We impose rules, we pile up constraints, but we don’t protect anything.

Meanwhile, the United States is applying the Inflation Reduction Act, subsidizing, reindustrializing, relocating, securing.

The case of Thyssenkrupp is not an accident.

This is the direct consequence of massive dumping that Europe refuses to face.

China has had a strategy for years: produce too much ➡️, sell at a loss ➡️, stifle competition ➡️, buy back when everything is in ruins.

And we open the doors to him.

A nation that loses its heavy industry loses its sovereignty.

It’s as simple as that.

So without European steel, tomorrow:

🚨 our factories will depend entirely on imports,

🚨 our prices will be decided by Beijing,

🚨 our key sectors will become fragile,

🚨 Our industrial jobs will continue to disappear.

It’s not a question of economics.

It’s a question of power.