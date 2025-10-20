How solar and wind buildout affects NYS electric bills

In my last two posts, I talked about NYS’s attempts to meet the requirements of the Climate Act (CLCPA) and some of the funding it requires. Where the money comes from explained how we fund wind and solar projects through renewable energy certificates (RECs) and other sources. RECs are the main incentive for developers to build new projects; one REC is created when a megawatt (MW) of electricity is generated by a renewable energy source such as wind or solar. The NYS Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) buys RECs from developers under contracts and sells them to utility companies, who pass the cost along to ratepayers.

In The big fizzle, I described NYSERDA’s floundering attempts to use RECs to incentivize the wind and solar buildout that will be required to meet the state’s target of electricity from 70% renewable sources in 2030. Long story short: don’t expect much in 2030. NYSERDA says we’ll catch up by 2033, but I’m not banking on it. We barely have 5% of the 2030 target for operating grid-scale solar capacity now, for instance, and less than 2% of the offshore wind.¹ By 2040, all our electricity must come from emissions-free sources; we’ll need much more wind and solar.

This final post in the series looks at three issues:

How much more renewable capacity we’ll need in 2040 What it all costs: now and in the future What happens if we fail to meet the requirements of the Climate Act

This has been heavy going—thanks for sticking with me. I promise my next post will get back to simpler topics, with fewer numbers, charts, and tables!

The Climate Act states that by 2040 all our electricity must come from zero-emissions sources. We’ll need far more energy than we use now; the NYS Draft Energy Plan calls for 247,000,000 MWh of generation a year by 2040. To put all that in perspective, in 2024, renewables generated 18% of our total electricity, including only 3% from wind and solar. Hydroelectric power accounts for most of NYS’s renewable energy, and we can’t expand it much. Consequently, we must build out an enormous amount of solar and wind by 2040. We could build nuclear plants instead, but that’s not in the cards.

To support this buildout, we will need large quantities of energy storage, along with lots of new and upgraded transmission infrastructure to deliver energy downstate. As I explained in Upstate, downstate, we’re mainly trying to decarbonize the downstate power supply, since upstate NY’s grid is already almost 90% emissions-free.

Because wind and solar are intermittent resources, they can’t be relied on at times when the grid suddenly needs more power: they’re considered non-dispatchable. Also, there are occasions when there simply isn’t much sunlight or wind—sometimes for extended periods. At such times, we will need dispatchable emissions-free energy resources (DEFRs). These resources have yet to be identified, developed, and deployed at scale. According to our grid operator, until we have them, we will need fossil fuels for a reliable grid.

Why is reliability such an issue? When we “electrify everything” under the Climate Act, we rely on electricity far more than we do now. Once we’re heating our homes with heat pumps and driving EVs, extended power outages are no longer inconvenient—they’re potentially catastrophic.

NYSERDA suggested a mix of resources for 2040 in their Grid Performance Gaps Study report.² This graphic shows the capacities they assigned under one scenario. It includes existing nuclear and new energy storage, which could potentially serve as backup/DEFRs, though not using our current battery storage technologies. We will need storage that lasts for several days, if not weeks.

Current progress

Where do we stand now in relation to 2030 and 2040 capacities? The graphic below shows

Existing (2024) large-scale wind and solar capacities according to the NYS grid operator

An estimate of 2030 capacities from the grid operator³

NYSERDA figures for 2040

I’ve adjusted the 2040 solar total to a more realistic level.⁴ Chances of meeting our 2030 targets in four years look slim. It appears almost as unlikely that we’ll reach them by 2033. Or that we will achieve our 2040 targets on time, for that matter.

What it costs

NYS consumers are starting to complain that wind and solar development are raising their electric bills. The state counters that we’ve barely started to see any expenses. Who’s right?

Both are. As the Public Service Commission puts it:

While… CLCPA [Climate Act] costs are a component of utility bills, these costs are far from being the primary component of rates and remain a small portion of a customer’s total utility bill.⁵

In the same 2025 report, the Commission provides these typical 2024 residential electric bill costs:

While wind and solar REC costs make up a major part of the Climate Act portions, these amounts cover other expenses as well, including items such as EV incentives and transmission upgrades. Climate Act costs make up even higher percentages of commercial and industrial customers’ bills.

Forecasted bills for 2025-2029 reflect moderate increases. By 2029, Climate Act amounts are expected to have roughly doubled, reflecting in part REC costs from new wind and solar capacity.

By 2029, the Climate Act portion of a typical National Grid (Niagara Mohawk) bill would be 12.6%, or $20.03 out of a $158.93 bill, instead of the current 9.5%—still a fairly small amount. The Public Service Commission notes that these numbers are high-level and shouldn’t be taken as gospel. I haven’t. But I do expect them to be reasonably transparent.

Taking a closer look

I found these increases surprisingly modest until I checked the forecasting assumptions used to generate them. They include RECs for contracted Tier 1 projects awarded through 2024 but not for the future solicitations that would provide the larger part of wind and solar generation available in 2030. In other words, they don’t include all the REC and OREC (offshore wind REC) costs that would be required to reach Climate Act targets—or even what they might realistically expect to complete.

NYSERDA’s present contracts would add 4,651 MW of solar capacity and 1,815 MW of onshore wind but no offshore wind at all. The 2025 solicitation seeks “shovel-ready” projects that are ready to start construction and will be in service well before 2029.

The figure here shows the additions that would be needed to meet the 2030 Climate Act target of 70% of electricity from renewable sources. The lower areas in brown show NYSERDA-contracted capacity that is currently operating or under development: this part is included in the 2029 forecast. Blue areas show capacity that must be added to meet the 2030 target. These portions aren’t included in the forecasted cost breakdown; obviously they represent considerable additional costs.

As I’ve said, we won’t reach our actual 2030 targets on time. But why not include any new generation in the 2029 breakdown? Would the results cause those forecasted amounts to rise too much? One thing is certain: as long as the Climate Act is in effect, we can expect to pay for those resources shown in blue eventually, and probably much more as we move toward our 2040 targets.

And one last quick glance

For illustrative purposes, let’s look once more at generation from wind and grid-scale solar in 2024: about 6,500,000 MWh. Tier 1 REC costs averaged $33.98 (per MWh), giving us $220,870,000 in total REC costs for 2024.⁶ Wind and solar generation would total over 63,000,000 MWh in 2030. The full cost of RECs by then would be over $2.1 billion—nearly a tenfold increase. I don’t have the information required to model that effect on bills, but it would be substantial.

A reminder of how we’re paying for the Climate Act seems in order: through regressive ratepayer charges. It should be noted that nearly 1.4 million NYS households were over 60 days in arrears on their electric bills in 2024, and utility debt stood at a little under $2 billion as of July 2025.

While bill impacts are still moderate now, millions of New Yorkers are struggling with energy costs. Some minimal protections are built into low-income ratepayer bills, but middle-income ratepayers are having trouble paying their bills, too.

Truthful consequences

If ratepayer costs for renewables are as minimal as the Public Service Commission indicates, then we are falling far short of our 2030 targets. What does this mean, in practical terms? What will happen if we fail to meet the “70 by 30” requirement?

From the standpoint of climate change: almost nothing. NYS is not a major source of global emissions. We produce about 0.4% of global emissions, so reducing energy-sector emissions enough to achieve the 70% renewables target will have no measurable impact. As far as our climate is concerned, NYS’s “nation-leading” goals are essentially an exercise in virtue-signaling.

There may be financial consequences if we fail, on the other hand. In 2025, NYS was sued by a group of organizations including Earthjustice and the Sierra Club over its failure to meet Climate Act emissions goals by not releasing economy-wide emissions rules tied to carbon pricing.⁷Among other things, the plaintiffs argued that air pollution from fossil fuel plants and truck traffic are causing premature deaths and other health impacts among underserved communities.

This lawsuit is probably the first of many. There are plenty of deep-pocketed organizations ready to hold NYS’s feet to the fire if we fail to implement Climate Act requirements. Such actions are a consequence of making these requirements a matter of law, not a political goal. In giving our Climate Act targets legal status, those who passed it have left us vulnerable to such lawsuits. NYS’s judiciary has given previous indications that it takes the Climate Act seriously; lawsuits over implementation could be costly to the state.

It would be ironic if we were forced to raise costs for struggling lower-middle income residents to support underserved communities. Such are the hazards of regressive approaches to funding.

This post doesn’t go into additional Climate Act expenses needed for renewables such as energy storage and transmission upgrades/additions. It also doesn’t discuss distributed generations such as residential, commercial, and community solar installations. Those will be subjects of future posts.

Conclusions

Our politicians have painted a glorious picture of cheap renewables meeting our future energy needs and providing “resilient” energy. They talk about how our future energy costs will be reduced by adopting renewables. This view ignores the fact that intermittent renewables require some level of backup to maintain reliability, along with transmission upgrades we’ve barely begun to make. They require DEFRs (or fossil fuels) for dispatchable energy, and we have no idea what DEFRs we will use, let alone what they will cost. Hydrogen and advanced nuclear have been suggested. DEFRs are likely to add a great deal to the expense of our energy transition, and our politicians aren’t talking about them.

REC incentives were supposed to be a temporary measure, but developers in 2029 will be signing 25-year REC contracts; we’ll be funding them for a while. In another 20 years or so, we’ll need to replace the wind and solar we’re installing now—which will probably require more incentives. Additionally, without federal tax credits, we’re likely to need RECs longer, and bids will be higher, resulting in higher electricity prices.

In short:

We’ve set renewable energy goals that can’t be reached in the Climate Act’s current timeframe. Ratepayers aren’t being told what the energy transition will really cost. If we achieved zero-emissions electricity tomorrow, it would have little or no measurable impact on climate change. Wind and solar buildout cannot replace substantial amounts of fossil generation without backup and DEFRs. These costs are not being discussed publicly. If we continue using REC incentives, consumers today are paying a tiny fraction of what it will cost to generate 100% zero-emissions electricity by 2040.

NYS has never been particularly clear about how its climate initiatives will be achieved or what they will cost—probably because they know the full picture would disturb most residents. And even if we find the money to fund wind and solar to the “nation-leading” levels of which our leaders boast, the effects will basically be symbolic.

The Climate Act needs to be paused, reassessed, and modified. To forge blindly ahead at this point makes no sense.

