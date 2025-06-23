The Word Merchant

Elusive1
11h

Good clue ---- look to the money source!

There's a reciprocal relationship when one party contributes; the other must provide something of relevant value.

Sadly we see another state with many conservatives reigned by a bunch of demented commies.

Dick Storm
11h

The only path I see to correct this madness of minority groups with low Energy IQ but high Green motivation for magic electrons from “Hopium” , is to educate the public, aka voters on the true facts. A heavy lift, who would fund such a campaign? I have written to several Bulk Power producers with no response. Energy is the Economy…..Energy Independence is the path to continuing prosperity and freedom. In my view, the Democrats in MI and all across the U.S. have a greater interest in China’s success than in America’s.

