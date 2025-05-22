When Climate Activists Make Things Worse

Climate activists often undermine their own goals. They oppose carbon markets, which are designed to create economic incentives for fossil fuel industries to cut emissions — suggesting, oddly, that doing nothing is preferable. They reject carbon capture and storage (CCS), implying that venting CO₂ is somehow acceptable. And while they campaign against developing local gas fields like Narrabri in NSW, they seem comfortable with LNG import terminals such as Port Kembla.

The consistent pattern is hostility to Australia’s local fossil fuel industry, even if that means increasing reliance on imports. This doesn’t reduce global emissions — it simply shifts them offshore. Worse still, it risks our overseas trading partners sourcing coal and gas from countries with weaker environmental standards.

So what is the real objective? Is it genuine climate action, or merely the appearance of it? If we’re serious about addressing climate change, then practical, balanced, and science-based solutions must take priority over ideology.

