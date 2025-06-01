When the Ice Cracks: Michael Mann's Legal Defeat and the Climate of Accountability

DAVID MANNEY | 12:26 PM ON MAY 24, 2025

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

There was a time, not so long ago, when climate scientist Michael Mann could bully critics into silence with the mere threat of a lawsuit. He was the face behind the infamous "hockey stick" graph, a man lauded by progressives, featured in Al Gore's documentary, and embraced by a media eager to label skeptics as dangerous deniers. But the courtroom, as it turns out, is no place for manufactured myths or moral grandstanding.

Advertisement

A Washington, D.C. court just handed Mann a bruising legal defeat. After more than a decade of litigation, he has been ordered to pay over $1 million in attorney's fees to the very people he accused of defamation: National Review, the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), and writer Rand Simberg, a former PJM contributor.

Even more humiliating, the court revealed that Mann grossly misrepresented his financial damages. Once celebrated as a martyr for the climate cause, he now stands exposed as a fabricator, not just of projections, but of personal injury.

The Graph That Launched a Thousand Grants

Mann's rise to prominence began with a temperature reconstruction graph published in 1998. It erased historical warming periods such as the Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age in favor of a dramatic 20th-century spike. To the casual observer, it looked like mankind had shoved the planet off a climate cliff.

The media ran with it. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) elevated the hockey stick to icon status. Schools taught it. Politicians cited it. Al Gore plastered it in "An Inconvenient Truth," like a gospel.

But critics soon noticed that something wasn’t right. Canadian researchers Steve McIntyre and Ross McKitrick uncovered glaring flaws in Mann’s methodology, showing that his algorithm could produce a hockey stick shape even when fed with random data. This wasn’t just bad science; it was political theater dressed in lab coats.

Advertisement

From Researcher to Legal Enforcer

Rather than engage in honest debate, Mann chose litigation as his cudgel. In 2012, he sued National Review and CEI after their writers criticized his work and compared how Penn State handled their investigations of Mann after the East Anglia emails leak, and of Penn State’s disgraced football coach, Jerry Sandusky.

This was not a matter of protecting one's reputation from slander. This was a climate scientist declaring war on dissent. And for a while, it worked. The lawsuits dragged on for over ten years. Many media outlets pulled back from covering the criticisms, not out of agreement, but out of fear.

The recent rulings, however, dismantle Mann’s claims. The D.C. court awarded National Review $530,820.21 in legal fees. CEI and Simberg will receive $472,000. These were not sympathy payouts. They were direct rebukes of a man who tried to game the legal system as thoroughly as he gamed climate projections.

A Courtroom Beatdown

In one of the ruling's most scathing parts, the court found that Mann and his attorneys misled the jury about the damages he suffered. He testified he lost grants, suffered financially, and had speaking engagements canceled because of the defamation.

But evidence showed the opposite. Mann’s career flourished during the litigation. His speaking fees increased, and his public profile soared. His hardship claim was a mirage, and the court wasn't buying it.

Advertisement

The original $1 million defamation judgment Mann won earlier this year was slashed to just $5,000, a symbolic slap. The judge called out Mann’s team for acting in bad faith, misrepresenting evidence, and manipulating the process.

What was once billed as a victory for climate science now reads like a cautionary tale of arrogance.

The End of the SLAPP Era?

Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, or SLAPP suits, are designed to silence critics through legal intimidation. Mann’s campaign was a textbook example. By targeting individual writers and nonprofit think tanks, he hoped to scare others into silence.

For years, it worked. Journalists walked on eggshells. Scientists who questioned prevailing models did so anonymously or not at all. Free speech took a back seat to narrative control.

This ruling shatters that dynamic. It affirms that even loud, politically favored scientists must prove their claims with facts, not feelings. And it reminds us that courts are not the proper venue for science to settle scores.

The Ice Beneath Climate Orthodoxy Begins to Crack

The implications of this case stretch far beyond Mann’s personal disgrace. For years, the climate industrial complex has leaned heavily on scare graphs and dramatic modeling to demand trillions in global policy changes. But when one of the movement’s most famous architects is caught misrepresenting data and himself, the entire foundation begins to quake.

Advertisement

Organizations such as NASA, GISS, and NOAA have routinely adjusted historical temperature records and used model projections that have consistently overshot reality. Now, people are asking hard questions:

Why do projections from twenty years ago still not match observed warming?

Why are climate models consistently wrong, and why are they still used to justify sweeping regulations?

Why do scientists who challenge these inconsistencies find themselves blacklisted or defunded?

The answer is uncomfortable. For too long, one version of the science was protected by the media, bureaucracy, and legal threats. Not anymore.

The Movement Will Suffer from Its Martyr’s Fall

Michael Mann was a pillar of the climate change movement, not because his data was flawless, but because he fought like a political operative. He understood that the public didn’t need nuance; it needed symbols, and he made himself one.

His downfall represents more than just personal embarrassment. It’s an unmasking. It shows that the high priests of climate change are not always guardians of truth, but often zealots of ideology.

This could mark the start of a long-overdue audit, not just of Mann’s work, but of all the organizations that parroted his claims without question. Governments are waking up. The UK has scaled back its net-zero goals. Australia’s opposition is openly questioning climate funding. Even Germany, the gold standard of green virtue, is facing backlash over rising energy costs.

Advertisement

The spell is breaking.

A New Climate of Courage

Michael Mann's courtroom humiliation is more than just a procedural win for CEI or National Review. It’s a cultural moment, a signal that free inquiry and rigorous debate are returning to climate science.

It should have always been about the data. Instead, it became about dogma. But now, people see that those who scream the loudest for consensus often have the most to hide.

To the skeptics, engineers, meteorologists, and even the farmers who questioned the gospel and paid the price, your vindication has begun.

LEAFFILTER

Here’s What A 12-Hour Gutter Guards Upgrade Should Cost You

READ MORE

And to Michael Mann: enjoy your five thousand dollars.

It's all that remains of your crusade.

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships!

Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!

David Manney is a writer and thinker passionate about truth, clarity, and challenging systems that fail those they claim to serve. He brings a sharp eye, a steady voice, and a deep sense of purpose to everything he creates.