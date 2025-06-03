The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
2h

Carbon Dioxide CO2 , Carbon has the ability to clean , Oxygen is in the air we breathe ? What is the reason for banning , what is the reason for carbon capture ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture