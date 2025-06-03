THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

When the French decide they’ve had enough of net-zero schemes such as “low-emission zones,” you know the pendulum is swinging hard back to common sense. The BBC, a virtual house organ for the climate cult, reports the story:

France's National Assembly has voted to abolish low-emission zones, a key measure introduced during President Emmanuel Macron's first term to reduce city pollution. So-called ZFEs (zones à faibles émissions) have been criticised for hitting those who cannot afford less-polluting vehicles the hardest. A handful of MPs from Macron's party joined opposition parties from the right and far right in voting 98-51 to scrap the zones, which have gradually been extended across French cities since 2019. The motion was put forward by Pierre Meurin of the far-right National Rally, and backed by some motoring organisations. But it was a personal victory for writer Alexandre Jardin who set up a movement called Les #Gueux (Beggars), arguing that "ecology has turned into a sport for the rich". "Everyone played their part in the vote. The MPs voted either for the end of this nightmare, or they abstained," he told Le Figaro newspaper. "They were afraid of going back to their constituencies if they had voted against the abolition of the ZFEs." The low-emission zones began with 15 of France's most polluted cities in 2019 and by the start of this year had been extended to every urban area with a population of more than 150,000, with a ban on cars registered before 1997. Those produced after 1997 need a round "Crit'Air" sticker to drive in low-emission zones, and there are six categories that correspond to various types of vehicle.

The biggest restrictions have been applied in the most polluted cities, Paris and Lyon, as well as Montpellier and Grenoble.

Alexandre Jardin has led a campaign to fight the low-emission zones in France They have turned into something of a lightning rod for Macron's opponents. Marine Le Pen condemned the ZFEs as "no-rights zones" during her presidential campaign for National Rally in 2022, and her Communist counterpart warned of a "social bomb". The head of the right-wing Republicans in the Assembly, Laurent Wauquiez, talked of "freeing the French from stifling, punitive ecology", and on the far left, Clémence Guetté said green policies should not be imposed "on the backs of the working classes." The government tried to head off Wednesday night's revolt by watering down the restrictions, but also preserving the zones in Paris and Lyon. This amendment was defeated by a large margin.

Take note that BBC describes Clémence Guetté as “far left,” and here is more on that from Grok:

She holds a double degree in literature and political science from the University of Poitiers, a master’s in political sociology from Sciences Po Paris, and studied environmental policy at Agro ParisTech. Guetté is also co-president of LFI’s think tank, Institut La Boétie, and has been active in combating the rise of the far-right, notably through her contributions to the book Extrême droite: la résistible ascension (2024). Known for her serious demeanor and rapid rise within LFI, she’s been described as both “intelligent” and “radical,” with a strong focus on social justice and environmental issues. She has also gained attention for her media presence, including a viral moment in 2022 on Quotidien, and is noted for her feminist stances.

The fact this woman not only sees the folly of low-emission zones, but has acknowledged green policies are being imposed "on the backs of the working classes," speaks harshly to fellow leftists. The latter have totally sold out to the grifters and rich elitists who view the common man as a thing to be managed. They virtue signal with stickers. Guetté has them dead to rights and has issued an absolutely remarkable statement. It tells us the net-zero con is no longer working.

