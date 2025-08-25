The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elsie-Beth S.'s avatar
Elsie-Beth S.
6h

Climate scientists are just as effective at predicting the future as economists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

Great writing! Thanks

My concern is that all the damage done by geoengineering for decades has changed what was once a predictable system.

Now as I'm told, weather forecaster organizations are captured, with orders to spout out the narrative they're given. Forgetting about truth and changes that we can see if we pay attention, they make things up as they go.

I've never heard such nonsense as when I half-heartedly listen to "the weatherman" nowadays as he comes up with names of things I've never heard of in order to explain away events and happenings that are NOT NORMAL!! 😤

Any thoughts, Stephen?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Stephen Heins and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture