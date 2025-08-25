When Will 'Climate Experts' Admit They Got It Wrong?

Do you remember when Australians were in the middle of a drought in 2007 and were told, quite convincingly, that this was due to human caused global warming?

In fact we were told that Australia was likely to be in a permanent drought condition. This is despite Australia's past history of continuous cycles of droughts and floods.

In case you don't remember, or are not old enough to remember, let me remind you of what our most prominent 'climate experts' were telling Australians.

Professor Tim Flannery, who was Australia’s Chief Climate Commissioner, declared in 2007 that hotter soils meant that “even the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams and river systems”.

Immediately following the 2002-3 El Niño and Murray Darling Basin drought, Climate Scientist Professor David Karoly authored a report under the auspices of the WWF-Australia. In that he noted that whilst rainfall had been low, the air temperatures had been particularly elevated. This led Karoly to claim that:

The higher temperatures caused a marked increase in evaporation rates, which sped up the loss of soil moisture and the drying of vegetation and watercourses. "This is the first drought in Australia where the impact of human-induced global warming can be clearly observed."

While this may have sounded intuitively correct, it is totally wrong. It completely ignored the known science of evapotranspiration and boundary layer meteorology. That is, when soil contains high moisture content, much of the sun’s energy is used in evaporation and consequently there is limited heating of the surface. However, during drought, soil moisture content is low and consequently nearly all of the incoming radiation is converted into heating the surface. The result is that air temperatures rise significantly.

David Karoly, a Professor of Meteorology at Melbourne University, made this school boy error of confusing cause and effect with regard to the fundamental basics of boundary layer meteorology. Whether this was a deliberate mistake to fit his ideology of wanting to de-industrialise the Western World, or he really is that stupid, I guess I'll never know.

Other prominent commentators on climate change also spread the popular but grossly incorrect claimed 'scientific consensus'.

Dr David Jones who was the Head of Climate Monitoring and Prediction Services at the Bureau of Meteorology is now head of Climate Change at the BOM.

He stated that, “Of course, the drought has not been helped by rising temperatures, which have increased losses through evaporation,” and, “It is very difficult to make a case that this is just simply a run of bad luck driven by a natural cycle and that a return to more normal rainfall is inevitable, as some would hope.” In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Dr Jones mused that “Perhaps we should call it our new climate.”

His 'climate science' bias was laid bare in the leaked 'Climate Gate' emails in 2009. In one 2007 email he told Professor Phil Jones, head of the UK Met's climate records at the University of East Anglia, bragged that whenever 'climate deniers' submitted FOI requests for temperature records for particular stations, his department just gives them a dump of hundreds of pages of records to make it as difficult as possible for them to question the data.

He also said in the email that Australia's Murray Darling River system was about to collapse as Australia was now in a permanent drought.

A similar line was adopted by another Bureau climatologist, Dr Bertrand Timbal, who was quoted back then as saying “In the minds of a lot of people, the rainfall we had in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s was a benchmark … But we are just not going to have that sort of good rain again as long as the system is warming up.”

Of course comments like these received a lot of media coverage and created a great deal of public concern. This caused some disastrous public policy decisions.

This included retaining too much water in Queensland's Wivenhoe dam before the traditional wet season. So when we had a traditional wet season in 2009/10 because the dam was at risk of overflowing and failing, dam officials had to release dramatic amounts of water. This caused deadly and economically disastrous down stream flooding including throughout Brisbane suburbs and the CBD.

In every State in Eastern Australia billions of dollars were spent on desalination plants because government authorities feared a shortage of dam water supplies. Some of those desal plants have been mothballed, or are run at very low volume to keep the plant operative but at great cost to taxpayers.

So why did these so-called experts get it so wrong? Clearly they were blinded by climate science activism, and/or a misunderstanding of the physics of climate, or in speculating about the role of CO₂ in causing the drought.

So how are the droughts followed by widespread flooding explained, if it has nothing to do with atmospheric CO₂, human caused or otherwise?

The answer lies with the widely understood El Niño and La Niña events. These events are not random, but actually occur in decadal to multi-decadal (20-40 year) clusters, associated with a long-term climate mode known as the Pacific Decadal Oscillation or PDO (sometimes known as the Interdecadal Pacific Oscillation, IPO).

Between 1945 and 1975, we had a predominance of hard-hitting La Niña events, causing the widespread rainfalls referred to by Dr Timbal above. From 1975, the PDO changed state and El Niño became far more frequent with relatively few recharging La Niña events.

The Murray-Darling drought was so protracted because we were in this PDO period where El Niño events predominated, bringing deficit rainfall to eastern Australia. The nine-year absence of a substantial La Niña event meant that the deficits carried over from one year to the next.

But as has happened for centuries in Australia, these patterns are balanced out.

Recent observations indicate that the PDO has now reverted to its alternate state whereby La Niña events predominate. Moreover, their impact on eastern Australia is enhanced.

Consequently, it should be of no surprise that we are now witnessing rainfall and flood events of a magnitude last seen in the period between 1950 and 1974.

If the observed history of ENSO and Australian flood risk is any guide to the future, then we might expect further La Niña for the next decade or so.

The mistake that Professor Tim Flannery, as well as the other numerous 'expert' commentators made, was that they confused normal climate variability for 'climate change'.

The future impact of climate change is very uncertain, but when one “wants to believe”, then it is all too easy to get sucked in and to get it spectacularly wrong.

Much of the above facts were taken from an article by Stewart Franks in 'The Conversation' from March 6, 2012 titled 'Climate and floods: Flannery is no expert, but neither are the experts'

Frank's is now an Associate Professor in Environmental Engineering at the University of Newcastle.

An ABC TV commentator noted that Franks "is perhaps guilty of adopting a more philosophical approach to climate modelling than most. Stewart prefers to believe that if we don't understand the physics of climate, then we might be premature in building models of it and blindly believing their colourful output."

That is of course the common sense and scientific approach, but because he rejects the current faulty climate models, Franks is often referred to as a 'climate sceptic'. What he is, is a climate realist.

What I want to know is when the list of so-called climate experts are going to admit to, and apologise for, their disastrously wrong climate predictions?

Their advice has caused enormous death and destruction, and the unnecessary expenditure of billions of dollars of taxpayers funds.

