The revolution isn’t only in oil. Fifteen years ago, the US was on track to become the largest importer of LNG. It would not have been able to rescue Europe with “freedom molecules” after the invasion of Ukraine. It would have been competing desperately for scarce global supplies to keep its own economy afloat.



Instead, it has overtaken Qatar to become the largest exporter of LNG. This swing from net consumer to net supplier has added enough gas to world markets to more than neutralize the loss of Russian pipeline supply to Europe. “No one hates US LNG more than Vladimir Putin,” said Daniel Yergin.



The truth is that had fracking never got off the ground, Putin’s energy blackmail would have succeeded. Europe would have faced dangerously depleted gas inventories, chronic blackouts, a winter freeze and the real prospect of an industrial death spiral.



America’s oil and gas industry have done the freedom-loving world a great favor. They changed the balance of global strategic and economic power to our benefit, and they have kept it going for long enough to close the window of opportunity for the China-Russia-Iran axis.



Our Take: Evans-Pritchard is no right-wing idealogue or oil and gas industry plant. Far from it. That he’s so in tune with the role that affordable and plentiful energy has played in geopolitics and economic growth over the last decade is testimony to the shift occurring in the energy-transition discussion. The good news is he’s right on point.